Mark Levin to Host New Original Podcast Series With Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College

10-Part Podcast Series ‘Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn’ Takes Deep Dive Into U.S. Founding Principles and the Self-Government They Require

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced the launch of a new original podcast series, Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn. The 10-part series, hosted by veteran broadcaster and constitutional law expert, Mark Levin, and his good friend, Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, dives deep into the founding principles of the U.S., as Americans face both crisis and opportunity. Levin and Arnn take listeners on a journey forward, as they unpack the country’s basic foundations and the self-government they require.

Mark Levin and Dr. Arnn bring their knowledge and wisdom to bear in a candid conversation between lifelong friends on today’s latest news events. They will touch on the points of crisis in America, addressing each in light of our constitutional government, and tackling the pressing issues of our time to see how they fit into the grand tapestry of American history. The discussion will delve deep into the issues at the forefront of our nation’s concerns, like education, borders, citizenship, separation of powers, state and local government, and much more.

Find the Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn podcast series on The Mark Levin Show podcast feed wherever you listen to podcasts.

Levin said: "Larry Arnn and I have been friends and kindred spirits for 40 years. Our brand-new podcast partnership, Liberty and Learning, is the culmination of decades of discussion, book-writing, scholarship, and good old-fashioned fun and entertainment. And now, we have joined together, on the Westwood One and Hillsdale College podcast networks, in what will be one of the most unique, compelling, informative and, yes, enjoyable programs on any broadcast platform - with our focus to reach and engage as many wonderful patriots as possible!”

Dr. Arnn noted: “Politics are moving faster in a favorable direction than we have seen over the many decades that I have known Mark Levin as a friend. Hope is soaring, and rightly. The most important reason for hope is that President Trump is going to attack the independent power of the bureaucratic state and redouble his effort to drain the swamp. Everything depends upon this fight. If we cannot restore the authority of the people through representative and constitutional government, we shall continue to sink into an unaccountable and semi-despotic government that is impotent against the enemies of freedom and formidable only to the citizen. Can this new kind of regime be overcome? What will be the shape of the battle? How is President Trump intending to go about it now? I look forward to examining these questions with Mark Levin.”

Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn is available now on most major podcast platforms. Under Westwood One’s leadership, the Cumulus Podcast Network produces, distributes, markets, and monetized The Mark Levin Show, Liberty and Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn, On the Frontlines with Mark Levin and Yael Eckstein, and the Mark Levin Audio Rewind podcast. Westwood One syndicates “The Mark Levin Show” radio broadcast, which airs from 6 to 9 p.m. ET each weekday on nearly 400 radio affiliates, in all ten top metro markets as well as in 21 of the top 25 markets. Westwood One is the exclusive distribution and sales representative for Mark Levin’s radio program.

About Mark Levin

Mark Levin is a long-running and legendary talk radio host. A Radio Hall of Fame inductee, prominent conservative commentator, ten-time New York Times best-selling author, attorney, and constitutional scholar, Mark offers his take on current headlines and dissects important events impacting our day-to-day lives. Heard weeknights on almost 400 radio stations across the country, on his top-ranked podcast, and on major streaming platforms, Mark reaches every corner of America, as well as an international audience. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect, breaking down important subjects so listeners of all ages understand what is really at stake. Levin served in the Reagan Administration for eight years, including as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is currently Chairman of the Board of the Landmark Legal Foundation. Mark also hosts the top-rated Fox News Channel program “Life, Liberty and Levin,” which airs weekly on Saturday and Sunday evenings, and LevinTV on TheBlaze.

About Larry Arnn

Larry P. Arnn is the 12th president of Hillsdale College, where he is also a professor of politics and history. He received his B.A. from Arkansas State University and his M.A. and Ph.D. in Government from the Claremont Graduate School. He also studied at Worcester College, Oxford University, where he served as director of research for Sir Martin Gilbert, the official biographer of Winston Churchill. From 1985 to 2000, he served as president of the Claremont Institute for the Study of Statesmanship and Political Philosophy. In 1996, he was the founding chairman of the California Civil Rights Initiative, which prohibited racial preferences in state hiring, contracting, and admissions.

Dr. Arnn is on the board of directors of The Heritage Foundation, the Henry Salvatori Center of Claremont McKenna College, the Philadelphia Society, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, and the Claremont Institute. He served on the U.S. Army War College Board of Visitors for two years, for which he earned the Department of the Army’s “Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.” In 2015, he received the Bradley Prize from the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation.

Dr. Arnn is the author of three books: Liberty and Learning: The Evolution of American Education; The Founders’ Key: The Divine and Natural Connection Between the Declaration and the Constitution and What We Risk by Losing It; and Churchill’s Trial: Winston Churchill and the Salvation of Free Government.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication, for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, lisa@dollcomm.com, and 512.633.4084.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d0d048f-4e91-4e0f-a87e-3e9e7ee7da7a

Liberty & Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn Liberty & Learning with Mark Levin and Larry Arnn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.