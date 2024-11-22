The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 17 November, 2024

Moscow to Build Arctic Emergency Hub in Khatanga

The Barents Observer reported on November 18 that Russia is planning to build an Arctic emergency hub in Khatanga, located on the Taymyr Peninsula, as part of efforts to improve security along the Northern Sea Route. The hub, overseen by Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (Emercom), will provide support for shipping in the Arctic region. The direction to design the hub came in the form of an amendment to Russia’s Arctic Strategy and will involve a total investment of 6.75 billion rubles (€64 million, $67.5 million) by 2035, adding to existing hubs in Pevek, Sabetta, Dikson, and Tiksi. (The Barents Observer)

Take 1: Russia’s plan to establish an Arctic emergency hub in Khatanga represents a significant step in its broader Arctic strategy, combining economic, logistical, and security objectives. The Arctic is increasingly seen as a region of strategic importance due to its vast untapped resources, emerging shipping routes, and geopolitical relevance. This initiative underscores Russia’s intent to strengthen its infrastructure and assert dominance over the Northern Sea Route, an increasingly significant corridor for global trade and resource. The establishment of rescue hubs aligns with Russia’s stated goals of ensuring safe operations along the shipping lane. By expanding emergency capabilities, Russia is enhancing its ability to respond to accidents, protect the environment, and mitigate risks in the hazardous Arctic conditions. This is likely to boost confidence among shippers and energy companies, further incentivizing investment in the region. Khatanga is one of the northernmost communities in Russia, and its strategic location on the Taymyr Peninsula, near the Laptev Sea, makes it critical for Arctic operations. Its proximity to key exploration sites, such as Rosneft’s oil drilling project, and existing infrastructure like its airport, enhances the hub’s utility for both civilian and military purposes. However, this development also signals Russia’s broader militarization of the Arctic. The dual-use nature of such hubs could serve not only rescue and emergency purposes but also support military operations, heightening tensions with other Arctic stakeholders. As a result, this project is likely to draw international scrutiny and contribute to the growing geopolitical competition in the Arctic region. (Center for Strategic & International Studies, High North News, National Intelligence University, The Barents Observer)

Nunavut Leads Canada in Child Poverty Rates

As reported by the CBC on November 20, a new report by the advocacy group Campaign 2000 revealed. that Nunavut has the highest child poverty rate in Canada, with nearly 42% of children under 18 living in poverty. The report, based on 2022 Statistics Canada data identifies inflation and a high cost of living as contributing factors. Advocates call for expanded support, including a low-income supplement to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) and the extension of the federal Inuit Child First Initiative (ICFI), set to expire in 2025. (CBC)

Take 2: The report on Nunavut’s child poverty rate underscores deep systemic inequalities in Canada affecting Inuit and other Indigenous communities in the Arctic. With nearly 42% of children under 18 living in poverty—more than double the national average—Nunavut exemplifies Northern structural challenges tied to geography, the historical marginalization of Indigenous peoples, and policy gaps. Economic disparities in the Arctic are amplified by the region’s extreme cost of living, limited job market, inadequate and sub-par housing, and limited access to healthcare and education. These issues disproportionately affect Inuit families, whose livelihoods are further constrained by inflation and employment opportunities that fail to match local needs. Despite efforts to address these disparities, such as federal support programs like the Canada Child Benefit, the extremely high poverty rates reflect systemic failures in policy responsiveness to changing socioeconomic conditions. The multidimensional nature of poverty in Nunavut highlights broader inequalities in social inclusion and resource access. Inuit communities suffer outsize poverty rates not only because of comparatively low incomes, but due to the extremely high cost of living and monopolized grocery and other essential services markets. Historical traumas—including forced relocations, bans on traditional ways of life, and assimilation policies—exacerbate these challenges by undermining community resilience and traditional knowledge. This alarming rise in child poverty points to the urgent need for comprehensive and targeted policy interventions. Addressing these challenges requires an ongoing commitment to reconciliation, equitable resource allocation, and culturally-informed policies that prioritize the needs and rights of Inuit. (Nunatsiaq News, Nunavut News, Statistics Canada, University of Toronto)

Tourism Tax to Ensure Sustainability Proposed in Longyearbyen

High North News reported on November 19 that the Norwegian Minister of Industry, Cecilie Myrseth, proposed a tourism tax for Longyearbyen in Svalbard. The tax would apply to visitors, including those arriving by cruise ships, and is intended to help cover the costs of maintaining local infrastructure impacted by increased tourism. The proposal follows a recent government announcement that the tourism industry is crucial for Svalbard’s development, but must be managed sustainably. The collected funds would be shared between the state and the Longyearbyen Community Council. The consultation period for public comments ends on January 3, 2025. (High North News)

Take 3: The proposed tourism tax for Longyearbyen highlights the growing tension between economic development, environmental sustainability, and community impacts in the Arctic. As interest in Arctic tourism increases—driven by the increasing accessibility of Arctic travel—there is mounting pressure on the fragile ecosystems and limited local infrastructure. The tourism tax reflects Norway’s attempt to balance the economic benefits of tourism with the need to protect its vulnerable Arctic environment and the year-round Longyearbyen community. It comes as more stringent environmental regulations will also take effect in January 2025. Svalbard, and particularly Longyearbyen, has become a popular destination for adventure tourists and cruise ships, leading to increased strain on roads, water, and emergency services. The region’s remote location makes it difficult and costly to maintain these essential services, and the influx of tourists has exacerbated these challenges. By requiring visitors to contribute through a tax, Norway aims to offset some of these costs, ensuring that tourism remains sustainable for both the environment and the community. The tourism tax proposal signals Norway’s recognition that long-term success in Arctic tourism requires careful regulation and investment in infrastructure that benefits both residents and visitors. As global interest in the Arctic grows, implementing mechanisms like the tourism tax can help share the costs of mitigating negative impacts in order to ensure that the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage are preserved for future generations. (Arctic Review on Law and Politics, High North News, Polar Journal, Svalbard Environmental Protection Fund)

Norway to Purchase New Frigates in a Strategic Partnership

As reported by High North News on November 20, Norway has selected France, the UK, Germany, and the US for discussions on a strategic partnership to acquire at least five new frigates. This decision follows an initial review of 11 countries, focusing on their security policies, existing frigate programs, and strategic interests in the High North. The partnership will also include cooperation in areas like operations, maintenance, and research and development. The Norwegian government aims to make a final decision on the strategic partner in 2025. (High North News)

Take 4: Norway’s plan to acquire new frigates through a strategic partnership with a key NATO ally signals a significant investment in its maritime defense capabilities in the High North. This highlights Norway’s growing focus on Arctic security, an increasingly important issue as climate change opens up new sea routes and resource opportunities, and as Russia increasingly focuses on local militarization. Enhanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities—Norway’s core requirement for the new frigates—are particularly relevant, given the rising strategic importance of the Arctic Ocean and Norway’s proximity to Russia. Arctic cooperation among NATO countries will likely be bolstered by this partnership, especially as Norway seeks to align itself with an ally that shares long-term regional security interests. By strengthening ties within NATO, Norway enhances its ability to conduct joint military exercises, share intelligence, and coordinate responses to potential threats, particularly in contested maritime spaces. This reinforces NATO’s collective presence in the Arctic as well as its collective anti-submarine capabilities. However, Norway’s increased naval capabilities and closer defense cooperation may heighten tensions with Russia, which views the Arctic as a critical area for its own strategic interests, including its nuclear deterrent forces based on the Kola Peninsula. Russia has been expanding its military footprint in the Arctic—including enhancing its cooperation with China—and Norway’s frigate acquisition will likely be perceived as part of NATO’s broader containment strategy. As a result, this move could contribute to further militarization of the Arctic and exacerbate regional tensions between Russia and NATO countries. (Arctic Review on Law and Politics, Center for Strategic & International Studies, North American and Arctic Defence and Security Network, Politico)

Report on Yukon Arctic Defense Released

The CBC reported on November 19 that the Yukon Arctic Security Advisory Council released a report urging the territory to strengthen its defense planning and infrastructure—such as roads, communication, and energy systems—to better prepare for potential threats. The report suggests improving the Canadian Rangers’ training, establishing a Whitehorse-based Armed Forces reserve unit, and collaborating with Alaska on defense projects as well as infrastructure and research. (CBC)

Take 5: The Yukon Arctic Security Advisory Council’s report emphasizes the increasing strategic importance of the Canadian Arctic, reflecting broader national and international defense priorities. The Council was established in 2023 to advise the territorial government on potential security risks and needs. In the context of Canadian defense, the report considers the Yukon relatively well-prepared, but highlights infrastructure gaps—unreliable roads, communication, and energy systems—that limit the territory’s ability to respond to military and environmental threats. As the Arctic becomes more accessible due to climate change, the region is gaining importance for its mineral resources and as a potential flashpoint for geopolitical tensions, with Russian aggression and Chinese interest cited by Council chair Dr. Ken Coates as key concerns. This focus on the Arctic aligns with Canada’s long-term defense strategy, particularly its collaboration with the US through NORAD and other defense agreements. The report calls for closer cooperation with Alaska, including on infrastructure and defense research, underscoring the importance of Canada-US defense collaboration in the Arctic. Strengthening this cooperation is essential, as both countries face growing regional military competition. The report also emphasizes community-based preparedness, recommending a public safety program to train Yukoners as first responders. The potential for economic growth through the extraction of critical minerals offers both defensive and economic incentives for investment in the Arctic. As global powers increasingly focus on the Arctic, this report serves as a reminder that Canada must address infrastructure weaknesses to prepare for emerging geopolitical and environmental challenges in the High North. (CBC, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Government of Yukon, Yukon News)