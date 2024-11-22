Submit Release
‘Rosie the Riveter’ Lucille MacDonald dies at age 98 in Hawaii

By WYATT OLSON STARS AND STRIPES • November 20, 2024

MacDonald, a longtime Maui resident who narrowly escaped the Lahaina wildfire last year, was a shipyard welder during the war, according to Pacific Historic Parks, which announced her death in a news release Monday. 

MacDonald was one of 27 Rosies who attended an April ceremony in Washington, D.C., where they received the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of the millions of women who labored in the war effort on the home front.

Source - Stars and Stripes

