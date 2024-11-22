‘Rosie the Riveter’ Lucille MacDonald dies at age 98 in Hawaii
By WYATT OLSON STARS AND STRIPES • November 20, 2024
MacDonald, a longtime Maui resident who narrowly escaped the Lahaina wildfire last year, was a shipyard welder during the war, according to Pacific Historic Parks, which announced her death in a news release Monday.
MacDonald was one of 27 Rosies who attended an April ceremony in Washington, D.C., where they received the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of the millions of women who labored in the war effort on the home front.
Read more at: https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2024-11-19/rosie-riveter-…
Source - Stars and Stripes
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.