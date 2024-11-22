Short lane closures across Maui to check pavement quality

News Posted on Nov 22, 2024 in Main

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays beginning Monday, Nov. 25, as crews check pavement quality on 13 state highways on Maui.

Crews will take cylindrical samples of asphalt to check thickness, density and overall quality of the pavement. Samples will be taken from different areas on the highways. The valuable data will allow HDOT to be proactive in repairing roads before they show signs of distress.

During the work, one lane may be closed for up to 45 minutes. The work will occur between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Nov. 27 along with Monday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 5.

Highway users can expect work to be performed on the following dates and highways:

Monday, Nov. 25

Kūʻihēlani Highway, (Route 380), mile marker 1 (Kahului)

Maui Veterans Highway, (Route 311), mile marker 0 (Puʻunēnē)

Kahului Beach Road, (Route 3400), mile marker 0.5 (Kahului)

Kaʻahumanu Avenue, (Route 32), mile marker 1 (Wailuku)

Honoapiʻilani Highway, (Route 30), mile marker 0.5 and 3.5 (Wailuku, Waikapū)

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Piʻilani Highway, (Route 31), mile marker 9.5 (Kīhei)

Maui Veterans Highway, (Route 311), mile marker 6 (Keālia)

North Kīhei Road, (Route 310), mile marker 2.5 (Kīhei)

Honoapiʻilani Highway, (Route 30), mile marker 6.5 (Māʻalaea)

Kūʻihēlani Highway, (Route 380), mile marker 6 (Māʻalaea)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Crater Road (Route 378), mile marker 1, 4.5 and 9.5 (Kula)

Haleakalā Highway (Route 377), mile marker 2 and 3.5 (Kula)

Monday, Dec. 2

Haleakalā Highway/Kula Highway (Route 37), mile marker 5, 9, 13, 16.5, 20.5 (Hāliʻimaile, Kula, Kēōkea, ʻUlupalakua)

Hāna Highway (Route 36), mile marker 2, (Kahului)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Hāna Highway (Route 360), mile marker 12.5,19.5, 20, 25, 29.5, and 33 (Keʻanae to Hāna)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Hāna Highway (Route 360), mile marker 3 and 8.5 (Haʻikū)

Hāna Highway (Route 36), mile marker, 6, 10.5, 16 (Pāʻia to Haʻikū).

Kahekili Highway (Route 340), mile marker 5.5 (Waiheʻe)

Thursday, Dec. 5

Honoapiʻilani Highway, (Route 30), mile marker, 10.5, 16.5, 20.5, 25.5, 31 and 40 (Papalaua Wayside Park to Kahakuloa)

Please obey all traffic controls and use caution when driving around workers.

