Total Connect Electric Offering Apprenticeships Through George Stone Technical Center Program

Total Connect Electric Logo

Total Connect Electric is proud to work with George Stone Technical Center to provide apprenticeships to aspiring electricians in the Pensacola community.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Connect Electric, a local electrical services provider, is proud to be participating in the Pensacola Electrical Apprenticeship College GNJ Program at George Stone Technical Center. With this program, aspiring electricians will get the chance to experience hands-on training and receive industry knowledge to set them on a successful career path. Total Connect Electric is located at 1320 E. Olive Road Pensacola, FL 32514.

As part of the apprenticeship program, the team at Total Connect Electric will offer students the ability to gain invaluable mentorship and training in the electrical field. This approach helps participants develop their technical skills while learning the values of professionalism and teamwork. The team is happy to be able to partner with George Stone Technical Center to help those looking for a career in the industry build a strong foundation for their future.

Missy Thompson, the General Manager at Total Connect Electric, shared, “This program is a great opportunity for introducing careers in the field. Offering these apprenticeships lets us directly contribute to the growth of the industry while giving invaluable experiences to young professionals looking for a career in the electrical trade.”

The Pensacola Electrical Apprenticeship College GNJ Program provides students with a comprehensive education, and Total Connect Electric’s partnership with the program is based on their commitment to supporting the local community and expanding the industry by helping to build a strong workforce for the region’s electrical needs.

Total Connect Electric is an electrical service provider in the Pensacola community and surrounding areas. The team is equipped to handle a range of electrical issues, including circuit breaker panel upgrades, solar power installations, accent lighting, and more. They provide work to both residential and commercial properties, serving businesses, homeowners, developers, and contractors alike.

For more information about the apprenticeship program or to learn more about Total Connect Electric’s services, call (850) 750-2018 or visit the website at www.totalconnectelectric.com.

