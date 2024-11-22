[11-22-2024] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use THERMO SHOCK, a product promoted and sold for weight loss on various websites, including scilabsnutrition.com, and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analyses confirmed that THERMO SHOCK contains 1,3-dimethylamylamine (1,3-DMAA) and synephrine not listed on the product label.

Use of 1,3-DMAA can elevate blood pressure and could lead to cardiovascular problems, including heart attack, shortness of breath and tightening of the chest. Products containing synephrine are reported to potentially result in cardiovascular effects, including increased heart rate and blood pressure, especially in the presence of caffeine. Consumers who have experienced any negative side effects should consult a health care professional as soon as possible.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Note: This notification is to inform the public of products potentially marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, pain relief and body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.

