MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Coat Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a coat robbery offense which occurred at Dunbar High School, in Northwest.

On Monday, November 18th, 2024, a victim was robbed at gunpoint for their coat in the 100 block of N Street Northwest. On Thursday, November 21, 2024, officers from the Third District responded to the 100 block of N Street, Northwest, for reports of a second sighting of that suspect. Upon arrival officers discovered the suspect and placed them under arrest.

A 16-year-old male of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

MPD is still searching for a second suspect, who was captured on video, and can be seen in the picture below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24180719

###