Daniel Gilligan named chief judge in 27th Judicial District

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Daniel Gilligan as chief judge of the 27th Judicial District effective January 13 through December 31, 2025.

He succeeds Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick, who will retire January 12.

The 27th Judicial District is Reno County.

“We thank Judge Gilligan for taking on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and look forward to working with him in that role,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Gilligan became a district magistrate judge in 2019 and was elected a district judge in 2022.

“I humbly appreciate the opportunity to serve as chief judge,” Gilligan said. “I will handle my new duties with energy, enthusiasm, and efficiency.”

Born in Wichita and raised in Lansing, Gilligan earned his bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University and his law degree from Washburn University School of Law.

After law school, Gilligan worked for Kansas Legal Services before joining the Reno County District Attorney’s Office.

He served as treasurer of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association and received the organization’s Less Nusser Award for Outstanding Magistrate Judge in 2021.

Gilligan is a member of the Kansas District Judges Association, the Kansas Bar Association, and the Reno County Bar Association, for which he served as secretary and treasurer.

Chief judge role

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.