BTCC Launches Thanksgiving Bull Run Feast: Over $1 Million in Rewards for Crypto Traders as Bitcoin Nears $100K

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , a global leader in crypto futures trading, is thrilled to unveil its Thanksgiving Bull Run Feast, a limited-time campaign to reward traders during Bitcoin’s historic bull run. With BTC recently surpassing $98,000 and edging closer to $100,000, this campaign arrives at the perfect moment.

The campaign celebrates a milestone for BTCC as the platform recorded over 819,000 trades and 7.47 billion USDT in trading volume in just two weeks, doubling October’s metrics. With enthusiasm for crypto at a peak, BTCC aims to give traders an edge with over 1,020,000 USDT in rewards, plus exclusive Amazon eGift cards for top performers.

Campaign Highlights

Running from November 21, 2024, 16:00 UTC to December 2, 2024, 15:59 UTC, the Thanksgiving Bull Run Feast offers traders three exciting ways to earn:

Deposit Bonus : Deposit $2,000 or more to receive a 20 USDT trading fund reward. Early participation is key as it is limited to the first 1,000 users.

: Deposit $2,000 or more to receive a 20 USDT trading fund reward. Early participation is key as it is limited to the first 1,000 users. Futures Trading Rewards : Trade select pairs including WIFUSDT, BONKUSDT, FLOKIUSDT, PEPEUSDT, and SUIUSDT. For every 100,000 USDT in trading volume, participants can earn 20 USDT, capped at 1,000 USDT per participant.

: Trade select pairs including WIFUSDT, BONKUSDT, FLOKIUSDT, PEPEUSDT, and SUIUSDT. For every 100,000 USDT in trading volume, participants can earn 20 USDT, capped at 1,000 USDT per participant. Leaderboard Challenge: Compete for Amazon eGift cards with the top three traders sharing prizes worth $200.



Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC, shared his thoughts on the campaign: "This Thanksgiving, we’re celebrating Bitcoin’s historic rally with our Bull Run Feast. It’s our way of giving back to those who trust us as their preferred trading platform during this pivotal moment in crypto history. Join us, ride the momentum, and let’s make this a season of achievements.”

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a trusted name in cryptocurrency trading, known for its secure platform, user-centric features, and competitive rewards. With over a decade of expertise, BTCC continues to innovate and empower traders worldwide, ensuring an unparalleled trading experience.

Join the Feast Today

Take advantage of Bitcoin’s historic rally and claim your share of over $1 million in rewards.

Register now: https://www.btcc.com/market-promotion/bonus2/thanksgiving

Contact: press@btcc.com

