20 Youth Soccer Players from Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Selected for Villarreal CF ID Soccer Camp in Las Vegas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy proudly announces that 20 of its standout youth soccer players have been selected to participate in the prestigious Villarreal CF International ID Soccer Camp, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 27th to December 29th, 2024.As the official partner academy for Villarreal CF, one of Spain’s premier soccer clubs competing in La Liga and European competitions, Villarreal Houston is honored to have these young athletes represent the academy on such a significant platform.The three-day camp will be led by UEFA-licensed coaches from Villarreal CF's renowned Yellow Academy in Spain.The selected players will have the unique opportunity to showcase their skills, with the ultimate goal of earning a spot on the Villarreal CF North American Team. This elite team comprises the top players from the United States, Canada, and Mexico and represents Villarreal CF in international tournaments worldwide.“This is the third year we’ve had players attend this event, and it’s our largest group yet, with eight girls and 13 boys,” said Cesar Coronel, Academy Director for Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy. “We’re thrilled to see our players compete at this level. Several players from our academy have been selected in previous years for the Villarreal CF North American Team and have gone on to represent the club in high-level tournaments in Spain.”Selection criteria for the camp extended beyond athletic performance, emphasizing adherence to Villarreal Houston’s core values: respect for the game, officials, and opponents.This achievement reflects Villarreal Houston’s dedication to player development. The academy offers a unique pathway to professional soccer through its direct connection with Villarreal CF, setting it apart as a premier soccer program in Houston.For more information about Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy and its programs, visit www.villarrealhouston.com Media Contact: Cesar Coronel Soccer Academy Director Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy 281-962-4920 info@villarrealhouston.com

