November marks Youth and Young Adult Homelessness Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of the growing issue of homelessness among young people in the United States. Each year, 1 in 30 youth ages 13 to 17 and 1 in 10 young adults ages 18 to 25 will experience some form of homelessness. Many factors contribute to this crisis, including neglect, lack of housing security, LGBTQIA+ discrimination, transitions out of foster care, and economic hardship.

Homelessness among youth is on the rise, with a 15% increase in unaccompanied youth homelessness nationwide between 2022 and 2023. In Massachusetts, 60% of unaccompanied youth and young adults facing homelessness identify as BIPOC, and 30% are LGBTQ+. LGBTQ+ youth are particularly vulnerable, being 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their cisgender counterparts. Transgender youth report the highest rates of homelessness and discrimination within the shelter system.

The consequences of homelessness are severe, with young people facing higher risks of mental health struggles, including suicide, and lower high school graduation rates. In Boston, over 5,000 public school students experienced homelessness during the 2023-2024 school year, and 132 unaccompanied youth were identified as homeless in the 2024 Homelessness Census.

Youth homelessness is often compounded by barriers such as lack of transportation and limited access to shelter and long-term housing. Data collection on this issue is often incomplete, underestimating the true scale of the crisis.

The Council adopted a resolution recognizing Youth and Young Adult Homelessness Awareness Month, emphasizing the need for increased awareness, resources, and solutions to support young people facing homelessness and prevent future generations from experiencing the same hardships.