Gate Ventures welcomes Laura K. Inamedinova as Principal, establishing fund’s strategic presence in the MENA region





An award-winning Serial Entrepreneur and VC investor joins Gate Ventures, bringing 10+ years of hands-on experience building Web3 projects.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Ventures , the venture capital arm of Gate.io, announces the appointment of Laura K. Inamedinova as Principal. In her role, Inamedinova will oversee investments, partnerships, and growth of the fund.

"Bringing Laura onboard signifies GVC commitment to expanding the fund's reach in the Middle East," added Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures. "Her impressive experience of cultivating strategic partnerships and growing Tier-1 projects is instrumental in taking Gate Ventures to the next level."

With a noteworthy portfolio of Tier-1 projects (Wormhole, Pyth Network, Sei, 1inch, and more), Gate VC manages three funds focused on backing early-stage ecosystem projects. As GVC makes a strategic move to expand its presence in the MENA region, Laura’s leadership marks a pivotal step forward.

“Gate Ventures invests in future unicorns,” said Laura K. Inamedinova. “I’m excited to lead GVC growth in the Middle East, empowering the best builders of Web3 to accelerate mass adoption.”

Before joining GVC, Inamedinova founded LKI Consulting - a Web3 marketing agency she scaled to 8-figures. This led her to be globally acclaimed as one of the “10 Women Entrepreneurs” by Entrepreneur Magazine and among “Top 10 Women in International Business” by Silicon Valley Times. In 2024, she transferred the leadership of LKI Consulting to a new management team, while Laura retained her position as a majority shareholder.

An internationally renowned speaker with a track record of 156+ conferences in 25+ countries, Inamedinova will support Gate Venture’s mission to drive innovation and foster growth across the global blockchain ecosystem by educating builders and sharing insights on Web3 space.

