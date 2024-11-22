Sender AI (ASI) Launches on Bitget with Over 2.8 Million Tokens in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the upcoming listing of Sender AI (ASI) in the Innovation and AI Zone. Trading for ASI began on November 21, 2024, at 11:00 UTC, following the opening of deposits. Withdrawals will be available starting November 22, 2024, at 12:00 UTC. This listing marks a significant milestone for Sender AI, a platform pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence with decentralized finance.

Sender AI Network operates at the intersection of AI and Web3, introducing a decentralized transaction execution system powered by AI agents. This innovative framework aims to redefine blockchain ecosystem architecture by streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency through intelligent automation. The platform’s mission aligns with Bitget’s focus on empowering users with cutting-edge technologies and broadening access to promising blockchain projects.

To celebrate the listing, Bitget has launched two airdrop activities offering a total of 2,816,000 ASI tokens. The PoolX initiative allows users to lock DOGE tokens for a share of 1,050,000 ASI. Running from November 21 to December 1, the PoolX campaign accommodates both large-scale and small-scale participants, with locking limits ranging from 10 to 200,000 DOGE. Participants' rewards will be determined by their proportional DOGE contributions to the total locked pool.

Additionally, the CandyBomb promotion, scheduled from November 21 to November 28, features multiple reward pools for ASI deposits, spot trading, and futures trading. New futures users have the opportunity to benefit, with 600,000 ASI allocated exclusively to this category. This campaign underscores Bitget’s commitment to incentivizing user engagement and providing diversified earning opportunities.

Sender AI is positioned as a transformative player within the blockchain industry, leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize decentralized systems. By combining AI-driven functionalities with a robust decentralized framework, Sender AI aims to simplify complex blockchain processes while ensuring scalability and security.

The listing of ASI on Bitget reflects the exchange’s commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects and fostering their adoption across a global user base. This collaboration provides users with access to an advanced AI-powered ecosystem while contributing to the broader evolution of blockchain technologies.

For more information on ASI, users can visit here.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

