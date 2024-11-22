Submit Release
Friendship Across Oceans: Tsinghua's Role in China-LAC Relations

Beijing, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delve into the depths of collaboration between Tsinghua University and Latin America as highlighted during President Xi's recent visit. In this video titled "Friendship Across Oceans," we explore the enduring bonds in education, science and  technology, along with culture, showcasing how partnerships overcome great distances to foster a shared future. Experience the strength and spirit of this cross-continental friendship that continues to grow and evolve, bridging communities with every initiative.

Watch now to celebrate the bonds that transcend geographical boundaries! https://youtu.be/A419Mo-LkSQ

Lin Yuan
Tsinghua University
yuanlin@tsinghua.edu.cn

