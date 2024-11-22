Button Announces General Availability of New iOS Creator App

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button , the leader in mobile commerce optimization, today announced the general availability of its new PostTap for Creators Native Mobile App — a powerful tool that enables creators to effortlessly create, optimize, and manage affiliate links from a native mobile experience. With advanced deep-linking technology and real-time analytics, the PostTap for Creators App boosts earnings by up to 200%, allowing creators to generate and customize shortlinks instantly, share them seamlessly across social platforms, and monitor performance to make smarter decisions.

Button’s data shows that misattribution of links causes creators to miss over 50% of the revenue they're entitled to. This often happens when links fail to properly attribute sales due to broken redirects or non-optimized URLs, leading to lost commissions. The PostTap for Creators App directly addresses this issue by utilizing AI-powered technology that ensures accurate attribution and seamless in-app purchasing experiences.

Button’s PostTap for Creators App provides a seamless user experience for creators, making it simple to generate short links, improving commissions through in-app purchasing and proper attribution. Tailored for creators across the U.S. (with an international expansion coming soon), this new solution is part of Button’s expanded suite of products aimed at improving link performance and elevating the user journey to make shopping both frictionless and rewarding.

“Our new Creator App extends the value Button has brought to the affiliate marketing space for years, in our commitment to building a better internet fueled by commerce,” said Michael Jaconi, CEO and Co-Founder of Button. “We’re thrilled to provide a tool that is built specifically for creators to deliver measurable results while being easy to use.”

"The Button app single-handedly accelerated my workflow & productivity as a content creator by solving the one issue that plagued us for years: generating reliable deep links that worked no matter the device, browser, or social platform. What used to be a tedious, multi-app headache is now a clean, unified process. The app's ability to instantly generate dependable Amazon deep links—complete with custom tags and clear, actionable analytics—has freed up precious time that lets me focus on content creation instead of content troubleshooting,” said Caleb Chin, Founder Socialfeed, Content Creator, PostTap User. “During critical, time-sensitive moments like major sales events, Button's reliability ensures my audiences get a smooth user experience while I maintain my creative momentum. For creators serious about monetization, Button isn't just a recommendation—it's non-negotiable.”

The launch of the Creator App builds on Button’s established suite of linking solutions, which enable creators and affiliate networks to leverage a range of optimized link formats. Powered by Button’s AI Conversion-Tuning™ technology, the PostTap for Creators App is designed to enhance link performance, regardless of where links appear — on social feeds, stories or dedicated web pages.

With a history of developing best-in-class commerce intelligence, Button has driven over $12 billion in sales. PostTap for Creators App marks another milestone in the company’s commitment to driving creator and affiliate success. Button supports a wide variety of creator and affiliate network needs, making the app an invaluable resource for platforms looking to expand their toolsets and enhance relationships with their creator communities.

For more information about the PostTap for Creators App and to get started with Button, contact Button’s team at creator-support@usebutton.com or visit usebutton.com .

About Button

Button is the leading commerce optimization platform that uses AI technology to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences, improved attribution and new inventory for retail media which combine to grow revenue for companies like Uber by 100% for the channels where Button is implemented. Button surpassed $1B in commerce per month in March 2024, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures and Capital One.

Media Inquiries: pr@usebutton.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.