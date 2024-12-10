XS.com Leads the Way as Official Sponsor at Traders Fair Hong Kong

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2024 / Business News / -- XS .com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, is thrilled to announce its role as the Official Sponsor of Traders Fair Hong Kong. This much-anticipated event, organized by FINEXPO, will be held on December 14, 2024, at the prestigious Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Kowloon East.Traders Fair Hong Kong will convene industry leaders, traders, partners, and financial professionals from across the region. With a reputation built on numerous company-wide and individual awards and a strong global presence, XS.com remains a trusted name in the financial sector.Commenting on the sponsorship, Wael Hammad, Group CCO of XS.com said:“We’re excited to be the Official Sponsor of Traders Fair Hong Kong. This event presents a unique opportunity to connect with traders, showcase new solutions, and introduce the team behind XS.com. We look forward to engaging with participants, sharing insights, and fostering connections that help traders thrive.”As a leader in financial services, XS.com’s sponsorship of Traders Fair Hong Kong underscores its commitment to advancing innovation and meaningful dialogue within the trading and fintech communities. Through this partnership with FINEXPO, XS.com aims to contribute to sector growth by encouraging collaboration and delivering valuable insights to attendees.At the event, XS.com will welcome visitors to Booth M15-2 and Lounge B8, where they can explore an array of innovative tools and services tailored to the evolving needs of today’s traders.The booth will feature live demonstrations and discussions led by XS.com experts, providing a hands-on experience of how the company’s solutions can optimize trading strategies.Attendees will also have the chance to interact directly with the XS.com team, gaining insights from the knowledge and experience that drive the company’s success.Traders Fair Hong Kong offers a rich agenda of educational seminars, presentations, and networking opportunities. XS.com’s active presence at the event reinforces its commitment to supporting the trading community and providing traders with ongoing resources for growth and success.Shorena Jejeia, CEO of FINEXPO, expressed her excitement, saying:“We are thrilled to have XS.com as the Official Sponsor of Traders Fair Hong Kong. Their involvement brings tremendous value to the event, and we look forward to the insights and contributions they will offer to attendees and the broader financial community.”XS.com’s sponsorship of Traders Fair Hong Kong reflects its dedication to fostering collaboration, sharing expertise, and advancing growth within the trading sector. Attendees are encouraged to visit XS.com at Booth M15-2 and Lounge B8 for direct conversations and valuable insights from the XS.com team.XS.com Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com, has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About FINEXPOFINEXPO (FE.SG) the producer of conferences, forums, summits, shows, exhibitions, festivals, fairs and awards worldwide since 2002.FINEXPO always aims higher with its events creating phenomenal shows and substantial series all over the world including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, China, Latvia and Cyprus.Every event produced by FINEXPO has its unique touch of perfection yet common sense for every person in the industry.FINEXPO international events have made a huge impact on the development of hundreds of companies in the financial industry. It is now a meeting place for market leaders, government representatives and top professionals as well as a signing spot of thousands of contracts that globally influenced the development of financial and other technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.