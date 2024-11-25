Unparalleled Growth Predicted for Ocean Energy Global Market Reaching $1.92 Billion by 2028

Ocean Energy Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The ocean energy market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

In recent years, the ocean energy market has seen remarkable growth with expectations to balloon from $0.67 billion in 2023 to $0.83 billion in 2024. This represents a significant compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.2%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include an escalating need to curtail carbon emissions, rising governmental regulations and policy support, burgeoning trends towards the creation of renewable energy, and the depletion of fossil fuels.

What does the future look like for the Ocean Energy Market?

Moving forward, the ocean energy market is predicted to grow exponentially. By 2028, it is projected to reach $1.92 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.4%. Factors stimulating this growth include the swelling needs for energy, concerns over energy costs and security, rising global electricity consumption, and increased consumer demand for green energy. Additionally, a surge in major trends such as the integration of blockchain technology in the energy sector, advancing monitoring technologies, development of renewable energy source technology, and development in wave and tidal energy technologies, are expected to contribute to this robust growth.

Discover more details about the Ocean Energy Market's future using this Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19128&type=smp

What is driving the growth of the Ocean Energy Market?

Interestingly, a rise in demand for renewable energy sources propels the growth of the ocean energy market forward. Renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, are naturally replenishable over time. The demand for renewable energy sources is amplified due to decentralized energy generation, social contagion, corporate commitments, public health awareness, and a sense of urgency to mitigate climate change. Ocean energy represents a novel frontier in renewable energy, providing a reliable and abundant clean power source by harnessing tidal, wave, and thermal energy from the ocean. This technology helps reduce dependence on fossil fuels and significantly contributes to a diversified and resilient energy grid.

Enrich your understanding of the Ocean Energy Market and its growth drivers by diving into this comprehensive report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ocean-energy-global-market-report

What are the dominant trends in the Ocean Energy Market?

Major companies within the ocean energy market are investing in the improvement of ocean energy devices by increasing their energy capture, reducing maintenance costs, and enhancing overall efficiency and durability in harsh marine environments. Investments in ocean energy are gaining momentum rapidly as it presents an innovative sector with vast potential for sustainable power generation and long-term economic growth. For instance, the European Union EU recently launched a $8.87 million Critical Technologies for Future Ocean Energy Farms investment program, marking significant progress in deploying wave energy technologies.

How Is the Ocean Energy Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Wave Energy, Tidal energy, Other Types

2 By Application: Power Generation, Desalination, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Commercial, Residential

While regional insights into the market continue to emerge, impressive growth within the sector is reliably predicted.

Browse More Related Reports:

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-energy-storage-systems-global-market-report

Bioenergy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioenergy-global-market-report

Waste To Energy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-to-energy-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports across 27 industries, broadening across 60+ geographies. These reports are fueled by 1,500,000 datasets, exhaustive secondary research, and unique insights gleaned from industry leader interviews.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.