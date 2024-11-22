Red Rice Market to Expand to $4,110.9 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 3.5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global red rice market size was valued at $2,915.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,110.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5%. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,301.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,736.9 million by 2030.The Red Rice market is expected to witness significant growth due to surge in instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs and use of social marketing to promote products.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14165 The demand for red rice is increasing among consumers, as it is a rich source of fibers, which offer many health benefits such as it lowers cholesterol, promotes fullness, prevents the formation of blood clots, and improves digestive health, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the global red rice market. Furthermore, increase in efforts by major players in packaging attracts a large consumer base. In addition, innovation in planting & cultivation of rice globally gives higher yield and is proven to be more efficient than the traditional methods, thereby aiding the production of red rice and protecting the environment from the excessive use of chemicals, insecticides, and pesticides in agriculture.Companies are focusing on diversification of their business and positioning their products in a right manner to get the target market. They are introducing products that are healthy and obtained from rice. Red rice is widely consumed as a traditional food in Europe. A key element expected to boost the global market's growth is the growing number of government rules and requirements linked to the safety and quality of food grains around the world.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/red-rice-market/purchase-options On the basis of region, Europe was the prominent market in 2020, accounting for the maximum share in the global red rice market due to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of plant-based foods in the region. In addition, this region is one of the largest producers and consumers of farro and its products. In addition, growing interest in its nutritional content, increasing attention to local traditions and ancient foods from consumers, growing interest in agrobiodiversity conservation and diversification of cropping system has propelled demand in the region.The key players profiled in this report include Lotus Foods, Inc, Urmatt Ltd, Ceylon Pure, Wuhan Jiacheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Lundberg Family Farm, Woodland Foods, Inc, The Kruger Co, Mars, Inc, Riviana Foods, Inc, and Fabrar Liberia, Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14165 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

