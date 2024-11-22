Automotive Actuators Market to exceed USD 39.84B by 2032, driven by growing demand for advanced systems in EVs and cars

The Automotive Actuators Market is witnessing prominent growth driven by advancements in vehicle control systems that demand precision & efficiency

The Automotive Actuators Market offers opportunities with advancements in EVs, autonomous driving, and smart vehicle systems. Demand for precision control in braking, steering, and HVAC systems ” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Automotive Actuators Market was valued at USD 23.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Automotive Actuators are Essential for Modern Vehicle Control and Efficiency.The Automotive Actuators market is experiencing vast growth since their uses are paramount for numerous vehicle systems. These actuators change electrical signals, hydraulic pressure, or air pressure into mechanical motion and thus allow accurate control over multiple different functions. For instance, the actuation of fuel injectors ensures proper fuel injection for efficient engine running, whereas IACV actuators are used for controlling idle air to provide a smooth-running engine. This is another very significant application of the actuators, through Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valve systems, to improve fuel efficiency and decrease emissions.Actuators are also applied in the automatic transmissions by controlling hydraulic pressure that allows shifting gears smoothly. The following applications are in the safety systems: Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), which depend on brake actuators for adjusting the pressure of the brakes, thereby preventing wheel locking-up during braking. Cabin temperature management and cooling of the engine are integral applications of thermal actuators, whereas convenient actuators serve for controlling windows, seats, and locking doors. This wide range of functionality designates a significantly important contribution towards today's vehicles, in harmony with the current trend of the industry toward sophisticated and efficient control systems.

Key Players Listed in Automotive Actuators Market Are:• Denso Corp• Hitachi• Bosch• Nidec• Mitsubishi• ZF Friedrichshafen• Magna• Mahle• Brose• Vitescho• Renesas and others.Rising Demand for Passenger and Electric Vehicles Drives Automotive Actuators Market GrowthThe growing demand for passenger vehicles and electric commercial vehicles is significantly increasing the Automotive Actuators market. Such vehicles need to equip advanced systems of control to meet performance, comfort, as well as safety standards. In an actuator, electrical, hydraulic, or pneumatic inputs need to be converted into actual physical action to allow optimum engine management, accurate fuel delivery, and responsive braking. The growing actuation of actuators by automotive companies has been sought after because of the improved functionalities of vehicles and reduced emissions. This is because electric actuators are so easily implemented with an electric vehicle platform has made them dominate the current market.By Vehicle TypeThe market was dominated by passenger vehicle type, where the pull of new sophistication in comfort and safety prevails. Passengers’ cars utilize actuator products for applications ranging from as simple as fuel injector and climate control to the most sophisticated driver-assisted systems. The demand for electric vehicles is further driving the market forward regarding electric actuators since these facilitate energy-efficient architectures of vehicles.Automotive Actuators Market Key Segmentation:By Product Type• Brake actuators• Cooling Valve actuators• EGR actuators• Grill Shutter actuators• Headlamp Actuators• HVAC Actuators• Power Seat Actuators• Power Window Actuators• Steering Column Adjustment Actuators• Sunroof Actuators• Tailgate Actuators• Throttle Actuators• Turbo Actuators• Telescopic Actuators• Piezoelectric Actuators• Door Lock ActuatorsBy Application• Engine• Body control & exterior• InteriorBy Actuation• Hydraulic• Pneumatic• ElectricBy Motion• Linear• RotaryBy Vehicle Type• On-highway Vehicle• Off-highway VehicleBy On-Highway Type• Passenger cars• Light Commercial Vehicles• Heavy Commercial VehiclesNeed any Customization Research as per your business requirements on Automotive Actuators Market, Request an Analyst@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3710 Regional AnalysesThe highest market share, around 50%, is held by the Asia Pacific region. That is because it houses very robust automotive industries in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, producing huge volumes of passenger and commercial vehicles. Government initiatives to encourage electric vehicle sales and stricter emission norms enhance demand for sophisticated actuator technologies in that region.Europe is the second-largest market, and it has an already established automotive industry. The strong justification linked to the technological innovation profile in the region makes actuators necessary for advanced fuel efficiency, safety, and legal requirements in the market.Recent DevelopmentsMay 2024: Underlined by the Bosch’s recent creation of its Vehicle Motion division launched in early 2024, such expertise in braking and steering, vehicle motion software, occupant protection systems, and vehicle dynamics sensors have been made to come together. The division offers hardware-agnostic software and act-by-wire solutions, as well as an extended braking portfolio featuring a brake-by-wire actuator.June 2024: Equipped with the camera industry's precision manufacturing technology nurtured since the foundation of Nidec Precision and designed from scratch of a magnetic circuit optimum for thin actuation, Nidec Precision has developed TapSense, which is the world's thinnest linear resonant actuator at 1.4mm-thick. Using TapSense, a tablet or notebook PC and other digital terminals that are thinner than their conventional models are realized.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Industry Flowchart3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Impact Analysis6. Value Chain Analysis7. Porter’s 5 Forces Model8. Pest Analysis9. Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation, By Product Type10. Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation, By Application11. Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation, By Actuation12. Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation, By Motion13. Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type14. Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation, By On-Highway Type15. Regional Analysis17. Competitive Landscape18. Use Case and Best Practices19. Conclusion

About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.Contact Us:

