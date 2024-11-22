Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Israel's Minister of Transport and Road Safety

AZERBAIJAN, November 22 - 22 November 2024, 12:06

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Miri Regev, Minister of Transport and Road Safety of the State of Israel, on November 22.

Miri Regev conveyed greetings from President of Israel Isaac Herzog to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Miri Regev to extend his own greetings to the President of Israel.

During the meeting, the significance of the COP29 conference held in Baku was highlighted, with both parties emphasizing the importance of conducting climate change-related discussions.

Miri Regev also congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of COP29.

The discussion further included an exchange of views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

