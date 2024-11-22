Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market to Reach USD 5869.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by Automation in Cloud Infrastructure

The Infrastructure as Code (IaC) market is expanding rapidly due to businesses’ growing need for automated cloud infrastructure management,

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) market was valued at USD 917.3 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5869.3 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 22.92% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Infrastructure as Code (IaC) market is growing at a rapid pace due to the necessity for organizations to provision, manage and automate the cloud infrastructure scalable and efficiently. Manual management of infrastructure is slow, error prone, and inefficient and does not keep up with how businesses are moving to cloud native architectures. Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automates infrastructure provisioning and configuration and enables organizations to manage their cloud resources programmatically, drastically minimizing human error and increasing operational efficiency. The vision behind DevOps is to minimize the entire software delivery process, and this is one of the primary reasons for the growth of this market. Infrastructure as Code allows for integration into these workflows to ensure consistent and fast provisioning, updating and managing of infrastructure. This imperative to remain agile puts immense pressure on businesses to embrace faster app delivery and higher uptime.This growth has been driven in part by cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud through providing tools and platforms that allow companies to adopt IaC with less friction. These platforms are enabling offerings that combine IaC with other cloud-native technologies such as containerization and micro services. It helps you automate infrastructure management and enables you to deploy at scale without having to deal with the complexities of the underlying infrastructure.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4659 Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:HashiCorp - (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft)Amazon Web Services (AWS) - (Intel, Cisco)Microsoft - (Dell, HP)Google Cloud - (NVIDIA, IBM)Red Hat - (IBM, Dell)IBM - (Cisco, Lenovo)VMware - (Dell, HPE)Puppet - (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud)Chef - (Microsoft, Amazon Web Services)Atlassian - (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft)GitLab - (Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services)CircleCI - (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud)CloudBees - (Google Cloud, Microsoft)Sysdig - (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud)Terraform Cloud - (Microsoft, AWS)Octopus Deploy - (Microsoft, AWS)Rancher Labs - (HPE, AWS)SaltStack - (AWS, Google Cloud)Snyk - (AWS, Microsoft)Envoy - (Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services)The server less paradigm shift has also driven the growth of the IaC market. Server less platforms enable businesses to automate the infrastructure scaling as you build applications while abstracting the management of the servers and other resources. The increasing dependence upon automated cloud infrastructures across various industries, including e-commerce, finance, and technology, is accelerating the adoption of IaC solutions. The increasing adoption of cloud solutions, alongside the requirement for automated and efficient infrastructure management is driving the deployment of IaC, which is a key part of digital transformation across industries.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4659 Segmentation AnalysisBy ApproachIn 2023, the declarative segment dominated the market due to its simplicity and ease of use. The declarative model allows users to define the desired final state of their infrastructure without detailing the specific steps to achieve that outcome. This method promotes consistency and reduces the potential for human error, making it a top choice for organizations looking for reliable and predictable infrastructure management. Tools like Terraform and AWS Cloud Formation, praised for their robustness and ability to seamlessly integrate with multiple cloud providers, have driven the widespread adoption of declarative Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions.The imperative segment is projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. The imperative approach offers more granular control, enabling users to specify exact commands to achieve the desired infrastructure state. This approach is especially suitable for handling complex, highly customized configurations. As organizations seek more precise control over their infrastructure to enhance performance and efficiency, the demand for imperative IaC tools is expected to grow. The capability of the imperative model to manage detailed infrastructure needs while integrating with automation and orchestration systems is fueling its anticipated growth in the coming years.Regional LandscapeIn 2023 North America dominated the market with 32.6% revenue share. The market is growing rapidly due to wide penetration of cloud computing and aggressive adoption of DevOps in all industries. In North America, matured technological background and availability of large cloud services and technology firms foster the demand for IaC solutions. All businesses are gradually getting into IaC, either as their cost-cutting measure to automate everything in their IT operations, and make sure they are scalable and able to work in a secured way.The infrastructure as code is growing quickly in the Asia Pacific region, With the large-scale cloud services adoption and digital transformation initiatives in place for many emerging economies such as China, India and Southeast Asia countries. While the region consists of a diverse and dynamic market landscape, growing investments in IT infrastructure is fuelling the demand of infrastructure as a code solutions in the region. Companies across industries like manufacturing, retail and financial services have adopted IaC to improve organisational efficiency and gain a competitive advantage. March 2024: HashiCorp released a new version of Terraform with enhanced capabilities for multi-cloud environments, further strengthening IaC's adoption across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.January 2024: Red Hat launched OpenShift Pipelines, a powerful tool that integrates IaC into its DevOps workflows, allowing for seamless automation in Kubernetes clusters.February 2024: Microsoft Azure introduced enhanced Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates that simplify the configuration of IaC, enabling quicker provisioning and scaling of resources. 