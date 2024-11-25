The Burgeoning Transportation Industry Is Set To Drive The High Performance Adhesives Market In The Forecast Period

High Performance Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The high performance adhesives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

Where is the High Performance Adhesives Market Heading?

The high performance adhesives market size has witnessed sturdy growth recently, scaling from $32.43 billion in 2023 to $34.10 billion in 2024 . This growth signifies a commendable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this expansion during the historic period include increasing manufacturing processes, rising environmental regulations, automotive industry growth, a thriving consumer electronics sector, and a heightened focus on building materials.

What Will Be the Potential Growth Rate and Projected Size of the High Performance Adhesives Market?

The size of the high performance adhesives market is projected to continue its strong growth trajectory in the upcoming years, spiraling up to $41.85 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% . This robust growth during the forecast period is anticipated to be catalyzed by factors like enhanced aircraft production, the expansion of the medical sector, packaging industry growth, rising consumer awareness, and the e-commerce and online retail boom. Key trends influencing the market in the forecast period include advancements in polymer chemistry, the integration of sensors and smart materials, the employment of automation and robotics, the integration of nanotechnology, and digitalization of manufacturing processes.

What Factors will Accelerate the Growth of the High Performance Adhesives Market?

The burgeoning transportation industry represents a crucial driver propelling the growth of the high performance adhesives market. This sector, encompassing the movement of goods and people via various modes—including road, rail, air, and sea—plays a pivotal role in global trade, supply chains, and personal mobility. Several elements—like the ascent of online shopping, urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development—are triggering the expansion of the transportation industry. High-performance adhesives, by reducing vehicle weight and enhancing durability, increase fuel efficiency and minimize maintenance costs, giving a significant boost to the transportation industry. In April 2024, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a US-based government agency, the total contribution of transportation to GDP surged from 6.3% in 2021 to 6.7% in 2022, with for-hire transportation leading this growth. Hence, the escalating transportation industry is propelling the high performance adhesives market growth.

Who Are the Key Players in the High Performance Adhesives Market?

Major companies operating in the high performance adhesives market have been focusing on developing innovative solutions like waterborne adhesive solutions that make the bonding process easier, specifically in footwear manufacturing. For instance, in September 2024, Covestro AG, a Germany-based polymers and high-performance plastics company, introduced Dispercoll U and Dispercoll U PLUS for the automotive and footwear industries. These waterborne polyurethane adhesives optimize manufacturing efficiency with lower initial activation temperatures and solid initial tack, with Dispercoll U PLUS offering superior durability and hydrolysis resistance.

How Is the High Performance Adhesives Market Segmented?

The high performance adhesives market can be segmented in the following ways -

1 By Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, Other Types

2 By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Reactive, Other Technologies

3 By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Electronics, Packaging, Medical, Construction, Aerospace, Other End Use Industries

