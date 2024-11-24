The Rising Demand For Furniture To Play A Pivotal Role In Furniture Logistics Market In The Forecast Period

Furniture Logistics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

How has the furniture logistics market grown so far?

As we enter 2024, the furniture logistics global market is anticipated to see a surge in growth, expanding from $102.25 billion in 2023 to $108.66 billion. This sizeable increase at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3% is largely driven by rising international trade, increasing e-commerce activities, expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channels, and substantial outsourcing in the logistics sector.

How will the furniture logistics market size grow in the coming year?

The upcoming years are also set to bring substantial growth to the furniture logistics market. With forecasts predicting the market size to soar to an impressive $139.27 billion by 2028, the CAGR is expected to maintain a steady rate of 6.4%. This promising forecast is driven by an amalgamation of factors, including rising urbanization, growing consumer expectations for fast delivery, the increasing importance of last-mile delivery solutions, and substantial investment in warehouse infrastructure. Trending developments in technology, digital transformation, real-time tracking, and green logistics also factor greatly into these projections.

What is driving the furniture logistics market growth?

One cannot ignore the rising demand for furniture, which is set to play a pivotal role in the expansion of the furniture logistics market. The global inclination towards home decoration and renovation trends, combined with various human activities necessitating such movable items like tables and chairs, has led to a surge in furniture demand. Supporting the rise in furniture production, furniture logistics services have become integral, offering efficient transportation, storage, and supply chain management solutions. The UK-based interior design company, Hollywood Mirror, shared a report in February 2023 stating that furniture manufacturing generated about $3.22 billion in 2020. On top of that, UK manufacturers sold 5.58 million pieces of wooden bedroom furnishings in 2021. These figures indicate that furniture demand is fueling the growth of the furniture logistics market.

What key trend is transforming the furniture logistics market?

Strategic partnerships have become an emerging trend among major companies operating in the furniture logistics market, with many focusing on innovative in-home delivery services. Combining resources and expertise helps these companies expand their reach, accelerate commercialization, and drive growth in the furniture logistics industry. A case in point is the July 2022 partnership between US-based Kirkland's Inc. and logistics and transportation company Ryder System Inc. This alliance resulted in a new in-home delivery service for Kirkland's customers, with the aim to enhance customer experience by providing last-mile delivery, light assembly, and packaging disposal for large home décor and furniture products.

How is the furniture logistics market segmented?

The global furniture logistics market comprises various segments:

1 By Service Type: Transportation Services, Warehousing Services, Distribution Services, Assembly And Installation Services, Reverse Logistics Services

2 By Furniture Type: Residential Furniture, Commercial Furniture

3 By Transportation Mode: Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Air Transportation, Sea Transportation

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct-To-Consumer DTC, Retailers, E-Commerce Platforms, Wholesale Distributors, Other Distribution Channels

