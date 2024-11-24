Fogging Machine Global Market Predicted to Exceed $12.7 Billion by 2028

Fogging Machine Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fogging machine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The fogging machine market has demonstrated a rapid growth trajectory in the past decade. The market value, which stood at $7.45 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $8.29 billion in 2024, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. This robust expansion in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the increased prevalence of vector-borne diseases, growing agricultural practices, the high demand for effective pest control solutions, rising awareness on hygiene and sanitation, and rigorous pest control and disinfection regulations.

What is the Projected Growth of the Global Fogging Machine Market?

The world fogging machine market is projected to witness rapid growth in the foreseeable future, expected to touch $12.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in fogging machines, expansion in emerging markets, increased investments in healthcare and agriculture, rising demand for environmentally-friendly pest control solutions, and growth of smart farming practices. Major trends projected for the forecast period include the adoption of portable and battery-operated fogging machines, integration of Internet of Things IoT and smart technologies, development of specialized formulations for disinfection, a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, and increasing applications in non-traditional sectors.

What Drives the Growth of the Fogging Machine Market?

The escalating demand in the agriculture industry is set to propel the growth of the fogging machine market. The upswing in the agriculture industry can be attributed to the rising global demand for food, driven by population growth and evolving dietary preferences. Advancements in agricultural technology and sustainable farming practices further enhance productivity and efficiency, enabling farmers to meet the increasing demand while minimizing environmental impact. Fogging is utilized in efficient and effective pest control and crop management solutions to boost yields and ensure plant health, thereby promoting greater operational efficiency and sustainability. For example, in December 2023, China's total grain production was reported at 695.41 million tons, an increase of 1.3 percent compared with 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China NBS of China.

What Key Trends Are Impacting the Fogging Machine Market?

Major companies operating in the fogging machine market are integrating smart technologies for remote monitoring and controlling fogging machines, such as automated scheduling fogging machines. These advancements not only enhance operational efficiency but also increase precision in disinfection and crop management tasks. One standout example is the launch of the breezy blue response fogger in June 2024 by Terra Vera, in partnership with Build with Robots. This automated, chemical-free disinfection and crop management product has quickly become a game-changer in the market.

How Is the Global Fogging Machine Market Segmented?

The fogging machine market is segmented based on:

1 Product Type: Thermal Fogging Machine, Cold Fogging Machine, Electrostatic Fogging Machine

2 Power Source: Cordless, Corded

3 Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4 Application: Pest Control, Mosquito Control, Disinfection, Other Applications

5 End Use Industry: Industrial Facilities, Food and Beverages, Hospitals and Medical Facilities, Agriculture, Manufacturing Facilities, Warehouses, Commercial Spaces, Other End-User Industries

