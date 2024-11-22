DJ Bander Takes the Industry by Storm with New Epic EDM Single 'Typhoon'

DJ Bander - Typhoon

The multifaceted artist unveils a groundbreaking track reflecting his progressive electronic evolution.

I wanted to capture the raw energy and unpredictability of nature within an electronic framework” — DJ Bander

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned producer and artist DJ Bander announces the release of his latest EDM single, "Typhoon," a track that showcases his innovative approach to electronic music. The single is the inaugural release under his new licensing firm, Bander Sync Media, and has already generated significant buzz in the industry.

"Typhoon" reflects the continuing evolution of DJ Bander's progressive electronic sound. The track is characterized by complex builds, seamless transitions, and epic vocal melodies that captivate listeners from the first note. Within the first week of its release, "Typhoon" amassed over 30,000 streams on SoundCloud, signaling a strong start and widespread listener approval.

The conception of "Typhoon" began when DJ Bander experimented with a synth that emulated oceanic sounds. Inspired by the natural force and rhythm of a typhoon, he built the track layer by layer, integrating elements that mimic the pulsing energy of the storm. The production process started at the Bander Sync Media studio in Downtown Los Angeles and was later fine-tuned and mastered at the prestigious Paramount Studios.

"The technique I used involved side-chaining the synths to the bassline, creating a soundscape that mimics the pulsing rhythm of a typhoon," commented DJ Bander. "I wanted to capture the raw energy and unpredictability of nature within an electronic framework."

DJ Bander's career is a tapestry of diverse achievements that span music composition, production, and entrepreneurial ventures. A Brooklyn native, he honed his craft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the University of Southern California, and the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. DJ Bander developed the entrepreneurial side of his career studying Finance at University of Redlands. His early work as a music editor on the blockbuster film The Day After Tomorrow set the stage for a career marked by innovation and versatility.

Over the years, DJ Bander has produced for New Age Music Group and headlined renowned California festivals such as Emerald Dream and Hot Summer Nights. His singles "Last Sunset" and "NASA" secured Top 10 spots on the iTunes Electronic Charts and a Top 100 position on Beatport, respectively. His work has been featured on Las Vegas FM airwaves and includes collaborations with artists like Katy Perry, Vanessa Daou, Jon B., Taryn Manning, and Automagic.

In addition to his musical endeavors, DJ Bander is an accomplished capital manager and marketing expert. He founded Bander

Sync Media to merge his electronic beats with his entrepreneurial vision, creating a platform that pushes the boundaries of traditional music production and licensing.

As an original brand ambassador for Sol Republic alongside Skrillex and a recent partner with Yamaha, DJ Bander continues to influence the music industry. His relentless creativity and diverse expertise have earned him recognition in publications like LA Weekly and Forbes, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in electronic music.

"Typhoon" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Listeners can experience the innovative soundscapes that define DJ Bander's music and witness the evolution of his progressive electronic style.

About DJ Bander

DJ Bander is a Los Angeles-based composer, producer, recording artist, capital manager, and marketing expert. Drawing inspiration from icons like Moby, Vangelis, Kaskade, and Markus Schulz, his music is an eclectic mix of innovation and personal expression. With a career spanning music editing for blockbuster films to headlining major festivals, DJ Bander continues to redefine the electronic music landscape through his company, Bander Sync Media.

Stream “Typhoon” on all Platforms

www.distrokid.com/hyperfollow/djbander/typhoon

For more information visit www.djbander.com

