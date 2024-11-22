Robert Jon & The Wreck Channel ’70s Rock ’n’ Roll Vibes with a Modern Edge on New Single 'Point Of View'

Following the Success of Red Moon Rising, the Band Unveils an Energetic and Dynamic Stand-Alone New Release

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with their brand-new stand-alone single, “Point Of View,” available now on all digital platforms. A rollicking, groove-driven ode to the colorful characters encountered on the road, “Point Of View” captures the band’s signature energy and humor with a distinctly vintage flair. Self-produced and recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the track showcases a Stones-inspired vibe, complete with vibrant backing vocals from Laura Gruska and Rachel Mazer. WATCH the Official Music Video for “Point of View”. Stream “Point Of View” HERE “‘Point Of View’ is a story inspired by those rare experiences where things get a little wild,” explains guitarist Henry James. “Every once in a while, someone gets a bit too comfortable, and while it can be challenging in the moment, it always makes for a great story later. Musically, the song came together naturally—a big, loose, yet tight ‘70s rock ’n’ roll jam that we’re all really proud of.” With its infectious riffs, tight grooves, and feel-good party vibe, “Point Of View” is a fresh addition to the band’s ever-growing catalog, perfectly complementing their high-energy live performances.The band’s new single comes on the heels of the release of the Red Moon Rising Deluxe EditionB, OUT now. Featuring the original tracks from their acclaimed 2024 album alongside two CD bonus tracks, “Hate To See You Go” and “Rager,” and two brand-new songs, “Boss Man” and “Life Between The Lines,” the album has garnered critical acclaim and deepened the band’s connection with their fans. Critics have praised Red Moon Rising for its powerful storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and emotional depth. With tracks like the emotionally charged “Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man” and the anthemic “Give Love,” the album has cemented Robert Jon & The Wreck’s place as torchbearers of modern Southern rock.Currently, in the middle of a successful European tour, Robert Jon & The Wreck are bringing their electrifying live show to audiences worldwide. After wrapping up their EU dates in early December, the band will kick off their U.S. winter tour with a performance on The Rock Boat XXIV cruise, setting sail from Miami, Florida on January 26, 2025. From there, the tour will crisscross the U.S., bringing their blend of storytelling and fiery musicianship to fans nationwide. Tickets are available at www.robertjonandthewreck.com Since their formation in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have been delivering their distinct brand of Southern rock with relentless passion. Featuring Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keyboards), the band has captivated audiences worldwide with their powerful storytelling and high-energy performances. Whether on stage or in the studio, Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to redefine what it means to carry the torch of rock ‘n’ roll into the modern era.Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2024 Fall Tour DatesNovember 22 - Komedia - Bath, UKNovember 23 – The 1865 - Southampton, UKNovember 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UKNovember 26 - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UKNovember 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UKNovember 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UKNovember 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UKNovember 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UKDecember 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UKDecember 31 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (Opening for Blackberry Smoke)Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 U.S. Winter Tour DatesJanuary 9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly UpJanuary 26-31 – Miami, FL – The Rock Boat XXIVJanuary 31 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward CenterFebruary 1 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts BonitaFebruary 2 – Orlando, FL – Alexis & Jim Pugh TheaterFebruary 4 – Birmingham, AL – Woodlawn TheatreFebruary 5 – Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde BarFebruary 6 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou TheatreFebruary 7 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood TheatreFebruary 8 – Elkin, NC – The Reeves Theater & CafeFebruary 11 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric TheatreFebruary 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XIIMarch 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XRobert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 E.U. Spring Tour DatesApril 15 - Hengelo, NL - MetropoolApril 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66April 17 - Lössnitz, DE - Zur LindeApril 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk EventbarApril 19 - Lyss, CH - KufaApril 20 - Nürnberg, DE - HirschApril 23 - Gloucester, UK - GuildhallApril 24 - Birmingham, UK - Academy 2April 25 - Chester, UK - Live RoomsApril 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid RoomsApril 27 - Holmfirth, UK - PicturedomeApril 29 - Hull, UK - Welly ClubApril 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic StudiosMay 1 - Folkestone, UK - The QuarterhouseMay 2 - Venlo, NL - GrenswerkMay 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights FestivalAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

