Fiscal Notes: Texas Works to Make Cities Safer, Energy Smarter

TEXAS, November 21 - COMMUNITY BOOSTER Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited some recipients of rural law enforcement grants for his latest Good for Texas Tour. The grants are helping sheriff’s, constable's and prosecutor’s offices in rural counties provide competitive salaries, equipment and staffing to keep their communities safe.

