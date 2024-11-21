River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Director Retirements

YUBA CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced upcoming retirements for Directors John I. Jelavich and Joseph M. Griggs. The effective date of both retirements is 12/31/2024.

John I. Jelavich was the Bank’s founding President & CEO and a founding member of the Banks’s Board of Directors. Mr. Jelavich retired from his management capacity with the Bank in April 2014, which culminated an impactful 45 year career in banking. Since then, Mr. Jelavich has remained an active and contributing member of the Bank’s Board of Directors. In addition to his professional background, Mr. Jelavich, and his wife Karin, have been actively involved with, and generously contributing to many local community causes which include focuses on education, financial literacy as well as being integral in the formation of what has evolved to become the Sutter Yuba Community Foundation.

John I. Jelavich commented, “In looking back, it gives me special pleasure spearheading the organization of River Valley Community Bank. I believe we have created something special since the Bank was formed in 2006. I remain confident in the Bank’s future and its ability to serve its communities.”

Joseph M. Griggs served on the Bank’s Board of Directors since January 1, 2014 when he joined in conjunction with the opening of the Bank’s Grass Valley Branch. Mr. Griggs is a second-generation logger in northern California and in 2011, he became President of Robinson Enterprises, a diversified logging, trucking and petroleum services company. Mr. Griggs has played a key role on the Bank’s Directors Loan Committee and has been instrumental in helping to market the Bank throughout Nevada County. Mr. Grigg’s retirement from the Bank’s Board coincides with his professional retirement from Robinson Enterprises. He and his wife Lynn are looking forward to having more leisurely time while following their children and grandchildren around the country.

Joe Griggs commented, “It has been my pleasure serving on the Bank’s Board of Directors over the past 11 years. It has been very gratifying to be part of an organization that has played such a vital role in the communities it serves.”

Board Chair Stephen F. Danna stated, “On behalf of our Board and Management team, we would like to thank both Joe and John for their outstanding service and contributions in the development of our Bank. Our Board is one of the strengths of our Bank and both Joe and John have consistently demonstrated their insights, vision and integrity during their tenures with our organization. They have played vital roles in making River Valley Community Bank the premier organization it is today. The collaborative presence of John and Joe will be missed in our Board and Committee sessions, however we wish them well in their respective retirements and thank them for their invaluable contributions.”

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

1508 Eureka Rd., Ste. 100, Roseville, CA (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.

