Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious: Where Flavor Meets Passion

FruitLand Park, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrell Kelley, renowned musician, and entrepreneur, proudly announces the launch of his highly-anticipated restaurant, Soul Delicious.

A Taste of Southern Hospitality

Located at 3034 US Highway 27/441 FruitLand Park FL, 34731, Soul Delicious brings the rich flavors of the South to the heart of [City]. This vibrant eatery promises an unforgettable dining experience, blending mouth-watering cuisine with exceptional service.

Menu Highlights

  • Classic Fried Chicken
  • Slow-Cooked Ribs
  • Creamy Mac 'n Cheese
  • Savory Collard Greens
  • Decadent Sweet Potato Pie

Community Focus

Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious is more than a restaurant – it's a hub for community connection. The space hosts live music events, poetry nights, and cultural gatherings, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Contact Information

Address: 3034 US Highway 27/441 FruitLand Park FL, 34731
Phone: 352-901-6877
Hours: 11 AM - 11 PM
Reservations: 352-901-6877
Email: Info@DarrellKelleysSoulDelicious.com
Website: Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious

About Darrell Kelley

Darrell Kelley is a talented musician, entrepreneur, and community leader dedicated to sharing the richness of soul music and Southern cuisine with the world.

Media Inquiries

For interviews, press kits, or high-resolution images, please contact:

Darrell Kelley
678-882-5757
darrellkelley44@yahoo.com

Soul Delicious Brings New Life to Historic Fruitland Park Building
