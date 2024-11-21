Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious: Where Flavor Meets Passion

Darrell Kelley, renowned musician, and entrepreneur, proudly announces the launch of his highly-anticipated restaurant, Soul Delicious.

FruitLand Park, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrell Kelley, renowned musician, and entrepreneur, proudly announces the launch of his highly-anticipated restaurant, Soul Delicious.

A Taste of Southern Hospitality

Located at 3034 US Highway 27/441 FruitLand Park FL, 34731, Soul Delicious brings the rich flavors of the South to the heart of [City]. This vibrant eatery promises an unforgettable dining experience, blending mouth-watering cuisine with exceptional service.

Menu Highlights

Classic Fried Chicken

Slow-Cooked Ribs

Creamy Mac 'n Cheese

Savory Collard Greens

Decadent Sweet Potato Pie

Community Focus

Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious is more than a restaurant – it's a hub for community connection. The space hosts live music events, poetry nights, and cultural gatherings, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Contact Information

Address: 3034 US Highway 27/441 FruitLand Park FL, 34731

Phone: 352-901-6877

Hours: 11 AM - 11 PM

Reservations: 352-901-6877

Email: Info@DarrellKelleysSoulDelicious.com

Website: Darrell Kelley's Soul Delicious

About Darrell Kelley

Darrell Kelley is a talented musician, entrepreneur, and community leader dedicated to sharing the richness of soul music and Southern cuisine with the world.

Media Inquiries

For interviews, press kits, or high-resolution images, please contact:

Darrell Kelley

678-882-5757

darrellkelley44@yahoo.com

