Attorney General’s sex predator unit seeks to prevent release of Yakima County sex offender

YAKIMA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a petition today urging a Yakima County Superior Court judge to civilly commit a sex offender to McNeil Island, preventing his release into the community.

Michael Murr, 34, pleaded guilty in Yakima County in 2010 to one count of first-degree child molestation. After serving a 45-day sentence, Murr had an additional Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative for five years and eight months. In 2019, he was charged with second-degree attempted child molestation. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Murr is in prison and due for release on Nov. 25. The Attorney General’s Office petitioned to have him committed, alleging that he is mentally ill and dangerous.

The civil commitment petition consists of allegations that have not yet been proven in a court of law. A judge will hold a probable cause hearing for Murr on Nov. 25 to determine whether to confine him at McNeil Island pending a trial.

Prosecutors will still have the burden to prove the allegations in court. A jury verdict must be unanimous to continue to detain an individual on McNeil Island as a sexually violent predator.

Assistant Attorney General Nathan Olson and paralegals Rebecca Hendrickson, Sarah Shaw and Lissa Treadway will handle the case for the state.

Washington’s Sexually Violent Predator law allows the Attorney General’s Office to petition for the civil commitment of violent sex offenders who, because of a mental abnormality and/or personality disorder, are proven likely to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if released.

In 1990, Washington became the first state in the nation to pass a law permitting the involuntary civil commitment of sex offenders after they serve their criminal sentences. The Sexually Violent Predator Unit was established shortly thereafter.

The unit is responsible for prosecuting sex predator cases for 38 of Washington’s 39 counties (King County being the exception).

As of late November, there are 181 sexually violent predators in the state’s Special Commitment Program.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brionna Aho, Communications Director, (360) 753-2727; Brionna.aho@atg.wa.gov

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ