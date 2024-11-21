Commitment to collective defence, democratic values and Ukraine to be reaffirmed at NATO PA Annual Session in Montréal

“From the very beginning, the NATO Alliance’s unique commitment to collective defence had at its core a fundamental imperative: to protect and promote our shared values of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law,” stresses Gerald E. Connolly (United States), President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), in his welcome remarks to participants of the 70th Annual Session in Montréal, Canada.

“Today, democracy […] faces an historic test in Ukraine,” President Connolly underlines.

“NATO has responded with a demonstration of unity and resolve capable of redefining the future of the Alliance, if we can bring ourselves to admit an uncomfortable truth: that the fight for democracy in the 21st century is an existential one, and NATO is the essential party to that conflict.”

“NATO must propound, defend, advocate and be a resource for its members, partners and aspirants about ways to bolster the resilience of our democracies,” the President makes clear.

“There is no better place to discuss this critical issue than Canada, to which the Alliance owes its Article 2 and the clarion call to all Allies to strengthen their free institutions and the democratic principles upon which they are founded.”

In a video welcome address to all the delegates, Julie Dzerowicz (Canada), Head of the Canadian Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, explained that this session will allow parliamentarians from NATO and partner countries to deliberate on the threats to NATO and to consolidate the transatlantic relationship that lies at the heart of the Alliance. Additionally, it will provide Canada with the opportunity to highlight its contributions and reaffirm its commitment to NATO.



“As a founding member of the Alliance, Canada’s enduring commitment is evident today in its contributions to NATO’s assurance and deterrence measures, including our leadership of the multinational battlegroup in Latvia,” Ms. Dzerowicz noted.

The 2025 Annual Session will begin tomorrow Friday 22 November and end with a plenary sitting on Monday 25 November. Over 270 legislators from NATO member states and partner countries, and parliamentary bodies will gather for the first time after the July NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. to discuss, among other:

sustaining Allies’ steadfast support to Ukraine;

countering autocrats’ growing assertiveness and collaboration;

driving NATO’s ongoing transformation, firmly anchored in democratic values, fully implemented and sustainably resourced; and

Canada’s role and contribution to NATO.

Assembly members will adopt reports from the Assembly’s Committees as well as resolutions that set out the NATO PA policy recommendations for the Alliance in 2025 – first among them the Assembly’s top recommendation to establish concrete architecture at NATO Headquarters dedicated to democratic resilience.

NATO PA members will exchange with Canada’s top officials , NATO’s Acting Deputy Secretary General Boris Ruge, Ukrainian officials and parliamentarians and other leading officials and experts.

Other key topics on the agenda of the session include:

The future of NATO’s and the Assembly’s partnerships;

Climate change-related and technological challenges;

China’s challenge and economic and security partnerships in Asia;

NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence;

Security in the Western Balkans, the Black Sea region as well as the Arctic;

Human security (including the protection of civilians and cultural heritage in conflict) and the Women, Peace and Security agenda;

Combatting disinformation; and

Artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and the future of the armed forces.

During Monday’s plenary sitting, the Assembly will also elect a new President and Vice Presidents.

________________________________________

Press queries: press@nato-pa.int

