Drain Pro Plumbing & Septic Employee Becomes Youngest Septic Master Installer in Washington State

Drain Pro Plumbing & Septic owner Harman Kaler in front of his work truck.

At age 25, the owner of Drain Pro Plumbing & Septic, a local Kent, WA plumbing company, has become the youngest septic master installer in Washington State.

KENT, WA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drain Pro Plumbing & Septic , a trusted provider of plumbing and septic services throughout Western Washington, is proud to announce a major accomplishment by one of its owners. Harman Kaler, a dedicated and skilled technician, has become the youngest Septic Master Installer in Washington State, achieving this prestigious certification at a record-breaking age of 25. Adding to this remarkable achievement, Harman is one of only a handful of individuals who passed the rigorous certification exam on the first attempt.Harman’s rapid advancement in the industry is a testament to his dedication and work ethic; at only 19, he began a plumbing apprenticeship under his uncle’s guidance. Meanwhile, he attended the local Green River College and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Business. In the following years, he worked to build upon his experience, becoming a certified Septic Inspector in both Pierce and King county. Today, he leads the septic division at Drain Pro , working tirelessly to bring essential septic services to Washington residents.The Septic Master Installer certification in Washington is one of the most challenging credentials in the industry, so much so that the test is being revised to decrease the difficulty. In order to pass, a combination of extensive knowledge of septic systems, practical experience, and the ability to navigate a demanding examination process are necessary. By passing the exam on the first attempt, Harman has demonstrated a rare mastery of septic system installation and a deep understanding of the technical and regulatory standards that guide the industry.As Drain Pro Plumbing & Septic continues to grow and expand its services, they’re now in a position to be one of the leading providers of septic services. Harman’s accomplishment represents a new chapter for the company, one that emphasizes innovation, skill, and the development of the next generation of tradesmen. With Harman leading the way, the company remains committed to providing reliable, high-quality plumbing and septic solutions to its valued customers throughout Western Washington. For more information on Drain Pro’s team and services, please visit drainproplumbing.net About Drain Pro Plumbing & Septic:Drain Pro Plumbing & Septic is a licensed water, waste, and sanitation provider. Founded in 2010 and based out of Kent, WA, Drain Pro’s small, local, family-owned plumbing team is dedicated to providing best-in-class plumbing services to clients across King and Pierce counties.

