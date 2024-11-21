U.S. House and Senate Allies Join Over 600 Citizen Leaders from All 50 States

Washington, DC, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 12, No Labels will hold its national meeting in Washington, D.C. with over 600 citizen leaders from all 50 states, along with their closest allies in the U.S. House and Senate.

With the far right pushing Republican members to be a rubber stamp for Donald Trump and the far left pushing Democratic resistance against the incoming administration, No Labels seeks to bring together members focused on working together to deliver results for the American people. The meeting will showcase these leaders and feature their ideas on critical issues such as immigration, tax and permitting reform, and the mounting national debt.

The first 100 days of the next administration is expected to be a politically fraught period. The No Labels national meeting will highlight leaders committed to two-party solutions and prioritizing the needs of the commonsense majority.



Who: No Labels

What: No Labels National Meeting

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, 7:45 AM – 3 PM ET

Where: Mayflower Hotel

1127 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20036

About No Labels

Since its founding in 2010, No Labels has worked to give voice to America’s commonsense majority. We are a citizen movement advocating for commonsense solutions to our country’s most significant problems.

