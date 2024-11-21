Submit Release
Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that Chuck Divita, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

