BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs (Nasdaq: BIOA) (“BioAge”, “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, December 3-5, 2024): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, is scheduled to participate in a company presentation on December 3, 2024 from 1:30 PM to 1:55 PM EST, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.
  • Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, December 3-5, 2024): Kristen Fortney, CEO and co-founder, PhD, is scheduled to participate in a company presentation on December 4, 2024 from 3:15 PM to 3:55 PM EST, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.

Replays of the webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/, and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.
BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. BioAge’s lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small molecule agonist of APJ that was observed to promote metabolism and prevent muscle atrophy on bed rest in a Phase 1b clinical trial. In mid-2024, BioAge initiated a Phase 2 trial of azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity in older adults. Azelaprag has potential as an oral regimen to amplify weight loss and improve body composition in patients on obesity therapy with incretin drugs. BioAge is also developing orally available small molecule brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of diseases driven by neuroinflammation. BioAge’s preclinical programs, based on novel insights from the company’s discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways in metabolic aging.

Contacts
PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com
IR: Elena Liapounova, ir@bioagelabs.com
Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com
Web: https://bioagelabs.com



