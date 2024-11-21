LegalZoom Expands Partnership with Defy Ventures to Prioritize Mental Health for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

Funding supports trauma-informed mental wellness programs that empower individuals through entrepreneurship and personal development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom (Nasdaq: LZ) is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Defy Ventures, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing career readiness, personal development, and entrepreneurship training to currently and formerly incarcerated individuals. The expanded partnership will include funding for mental health and wellbeing programs, reinforcing LegalZoom’s commitment to creating pathways to economic opportunity for underrepresented communities that face significant challenges due to employment history, race and ethnicity, gender identity, and incarceration.

With LegalZoom’s support, Defy Ventures will be able to expand its mental health and wellbeing initiatives for its clients, focusing on trauma-informed care that addresses the unique challenges they face. By helping to fund Defy Ventures’ mental wellness programs, LegalZoom is helping to ensure that these individuals have access to crucial mental health resources, empowering them not only to build businesses but also to rebuild their lives with dignity and resilience.

“Defy Ventures exemplifies the incredible power of resilience and the potential for true transformation. We are honored to extend our partnership to support their mental health initiatives, which are essential for giving people a real second chance,” said Nicole Miller, Chief Legal Officer at LegalZoom and Board Member of Defy Ventures. “Our ongoing investment in Defy Ventures’ impactful programs reflects our commitment to social equity and empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and communities.”

Defy Ventures offers a range of holistic programs, including CEO of Your New Life, Entrepreneur Bootcamp, and Business Accelerator, which equip individuals with the business and confidence-building skills they need to succeed. The mental health and wellbeing program, first launched in 2023 with funding from LegalZoom, integrates trauma-informed principles into the full suite of Defy’s programs, offering a critical layer of support for participants facing past trauma and the challenges of reintegration. These combined efforts had allowed Defy to maintain a three-year recidivism rate of less than 15%, far below the national average.

In 2025, LegalZoom will deepen its commitment to Defy Ventures’ mental health and wellbeing programs, providing $100,000 in funding to support and expand critical mental health resources. This funding will allow Defy Ventures to:

Revise and Enhance Curriculum: Incorporate trauma-informed care principles into program materials to create a supportive, safe environment for all participants.

Incorporate trauma-informed care principles into program materials to create a supportive, safe environment for all participants. Expand Support Groups: Offer mental health and wellbeing support groups for post-release clients, giving them a space to find peer support as they navigate reentry.

Offer mental health and wellbeing support groups for post-release clients, giving them a space to find peer support as they navigate reentry. Train Staff in Trauma-Informed Care: Equip staff with best practices in trauma-informed care through dedicated training sessions.

Equip staff with best practices in trauma-informed care through dedicated training sessions. Provide Ongoing Technical Support: Facilitate regular case conferences and technical support to deepen staff expertise on mental health and wellness topics.

“People with criminal histories face myriad collateral consequences after their return to society. Partners like LegalZoom are instrumental in giving them a real chance at a fresh start by supporting our whole-person programs,” said Andrew Glazier, President and CEO at Defy Ventures. “LegalZoom’s focus on expanding our mental health and wellbeing practice will be a game-changer for our clients, providing essential support as they build new skills, launch business ideas, and work toward a stable future.”

Since the beginning of its partnership with Defy Ventures in 2021, LegalZoom has made a meaningful impact through funding, volunteer support, and product donations, helping Defy transform the lives of individuals re-entering society. Previous contributions from LegalZoom have enabled Defy to:

Fund a cohort at the California Women’s Facility (2021-2022)

Support post-release services, including career pathways, a 17-week Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, and Business Accelerator courses (2022-2023)

Launch and expand the Mental Health and Wellbeing practice with the hiring of Dr. Yehudah Pryce, Senior Director of National Mental Health & Wellbeing Programs (2023-2024)



Through this expanded partnership, LegalZoom and Defy Ventures continue to provide a second chance for those often overlooked by society, empowering them to create meaningful change in their own lives and in their communities. Together, they are working toward a future where every individual has the tools, support, and mental resilience needed to succeed.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact: press@legalzoom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.