Prime Minister Golob: "All of you who help each other are brave and are carrying out a great mission"

SLOVENIA, November 20 - The Junior Ambassadors presented the Prime Minister with a school backpack full of stories about the plight of children and adolescents. They urged him to support the strengthening of the mental health system for children. "Children in need are often left alone without any support. That is why it is important that these stories reach you, the decision-makers. Sometimes, all it takes to make a difference is an adult asking us how we feel. In the case of severe distress that the stories in this backpack are about, you, the decision-makers, have the power and the responsibility to provide a country-wide solution as quickly as possible to ensure that children and young people in need receive professional help," said one of the ambassadors in her address.

The Junior Ambassadors then called on the Prime Minister to find solutions to ensure that children in schools across Slovenia receive rapid and equal support in times of need. "School can and must be a place where children's problems are identified and where children get help. To this end, everyone in the school needs to know how to recognise that a child is in distress and how to help him or her. Decision-makers can ensure that this becomes common practice in all schools in Slovenia, so that all children get the same support and are not left without help when they need it," they stressed, thanking the media for helping to raise awareness of this important issue.

Prime Minister Golob thanked the Junior Ambassadors of UNICEF Slovenia for their message, and commended their efforts. "I know how difficult it is to speak out about these issues, and all of you who are helping each other are truly brave and are carrying out a great mission," he said.

The Prime Minister then invited the Junior Ambassadors to a meeting with the Minister of Education, Vinko Logaj, the Director General of the Public Health Directorate, Vesna Marinko, and the Executive Director of UNICEF Slovenia, Tomaž Bergoč, and his colleagues.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister first thanked UNICEF Slovenia for raising public awareness of children's mental distress, including through their "Distress Stories from Lockers" campaign, in which 90 school lockers with messages from children about their distress were put on display. Prime Minister Golob also visited the exhibited lockers in Trg republike square. "This campaign was shocking for all of us who saw the messages in the lockers. Parents sometimes do not see or do not have the kind of honest insight that is possible when peers help each other or when the appropriate structures are in place in schools. I am trying to make this happen, to have some kind of confidants in addition to psychologists or social workers," he said.

The Executive Director of UNICEF Slovenia, Tomaž Bergoč, thanked the Prime Minister for all his efforts to improve the mental health situation of children and adolescents in Slovenia. He highlighted some of the pressing factors and presented the broader context, as today also marks the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. "We very much appreciate your efforts to put this situation right as soon as possible. We would have liked to be able to celebrate 35 years of progress, but unfortunately the last year has been quite devastating for children around the world," he stressed, adding that the horrific stories of children around the world also have an impact on Slovenian children, who can see war and children suffering severe hardship in the media on a daily basis.

On 20 November, we mark World Children's Day by encouraging children and young people around the world to take an active role in raising awareness about the situation of their peers, presenting important issues that affect their lives, and making their voices heard for a better future. This year's World Children's Day marks the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and is dedicated to the mental health of children and young people.

To mark the occasion, UNICEF Slovenia launched a special campaign, ‘Distress Stories from Lockers', displaying 90 school lockers with messages from children. Through its work on mental health, the organisation aims to address systemic gaps, destigmatise the conversation on mental health, as well as strengthen the competences of teachers to enhance psychosocial flexibility in a targeted manner, as effective prevention can prevent many cases of distress.