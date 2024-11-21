Illinois Debt Relief Company Set Forth Accused of Failing to Notify Consumers of Massive Data Breach

Company sat mute for more than four months after cyber-criminals heisted highly confidential information

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A plaintiff representing nationwide consumers has filed a class-action complaint against Set Forth Inc., an administrative services provider and processor of debt relief programs. The complaint alleges the company failed to properly notify consumers after cybercriminals breached Set Forth’s databases and purloined credit reports, loan applications, bank statements, and other highly sensitive information from more than 1.5 million consumers.

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago, Set Forth and its business partner, Centrex, learned of the massive breach as early as May 21, 2024, but for unexplained reasons, opted to withhold the information from consumers for more than five months.

“We are speaking with consumers who are absolutely livid with Forth’s decision to keep news of the breach from them,” said Elizabeth Fegan, managing partner of FeganScott and one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs. “Considering it takes just a few seconds and a few keystrokes for a cybercriminal to empty a bank account once armed with account numbers and social security numbers, we are eager to learn why Forth opted to sit mute after learning of the breach.”

The complaint also alleges that once Forth decided to alert consumers, the company intentionally downplayed the severity of the breach, failing to provide details, including whether the breach was part of a ransom attack or whether consumers’ data was available for sale on the dark web.

According to Fegan, companies are responsible for safeguarding consumer data, but failing in that, those companies have a moral imperative to warn.

“Forth had an iron-clad obligation to raise its hand, admit the breach, and give its customers a chance to get ahead of the bad actors, and they failed,” Fegan added.

Set Forth operates its principal place of business in Schaumburg, Illinois.

FeganScott is joined by Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP, Clapp & Lauinger LLP, and Wynne Law Firm to represent affected consumers.

Consumers who are Forth or Centrex customers or those who received notice that their data was compromised are urged to contact FeganScott to learn more about their rights.





Case no. 1:24-cv-11974

