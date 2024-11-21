BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that Company management will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

BTIG Virtual Digital Health Forum

Panel on Monday, November 25th at 9:00AM ET

Bank of America Virtual Home Care Conference 2024

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:10PM ET

A live and archived webcast of the Bank of America Home Care Conference Fireside Chat will be available on the “Event & Presentations” section of the BrightSpring investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

Contact

Investor Relations:

David Deuchler, CFA

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@brightspringhealth.com

Media Contact:

Leigh White

leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.