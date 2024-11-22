Platinum®-Selling Katy Nichole Launches Viral Hit “When I Fall”

Katy Nichole

Lead Single From Her Sophomore Album Receives 200 Million Views on TikTok Alone After Chorus Releases on Socials; Nichole Joins NewSong for Christmas Tour

The words I sang were what I was praying in that moment. So tired of trying to just be OK, I decided to be honest with myself and with God, and God met me exactly where I was.” — Katy Nichole

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIAA Platinum-selling, Dove Award-winning Katy Nichole releases “When I Fall” today (Nov. 22) at digital and streaming outlets everywhere from http://katynichole.lnk.to/WhenIFall . After notching three back-to-back No. 1 hits at radio with singles from her record-breaking, Centricity Music debut album, Jesus Changed My Life, “When I Fall” is the first single revealed from her upcoming sophomore album (title and release date TBA). The new song has already become a soundtrack for millions on TikTok and Instagram.Earlier this year, Nichole began to share cell phone video clips of herself singing the chorus of “When I Fall.” Hearing how the lyrics and melody that came directly from her own experience of calling out to God from a place of brokenness were resonating and encouraging millions of people on social media (see https://www.tiktok.com/discover/katy-nichole-when-i-fall ), she knew that she had to properly record the song and release it to the world. To date, clips of the song have been viewed more than 200 million times on TikTok alone and shared by over 100 thousand other creators on the social platform.“‘When I Fall’ was a song I wrote out of complete desperation. I just wept at my piano, and I cried out feeling so mentally, spiritually and physically drained,” remembers Nichole. “The words I sang were what I was praying in that moment. So tired of trying to just be OK, I decided to be honest with myself and with God, and God met me exactly where I was. I felt so much peace bringing all that I am to the feet of Jesus. Whether it be joy or sadness or just my frustration, I knew I could talk to Jesus about anything, and he would love me through it.”Quoting Psalm 27:7-8, Nichole continues, “This verse reminds me to be persistent and unwavering in my prayer. Because the Lord is listening and in His presence is where I will find everything that I need.”(“When I Fall” Chorus)My God, I'm tired of trying to be okayI've prayed all the prayers I have to prayPlease don't leave me lonelyMy God, I need You to hold meMy God, I'm losing all the hope I gotI'm far beyond the point of being lostI've tried, but I can't let go'Cause God, You catch me when I fallProduced by GRAMMY-nominated Jeff Pardo, “When I Fall” comes after Nichole’s RIAA Platinum“In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” Recording Academy-highlighted “Hold On” and “God Is In This Story” singles all hit the top of radio charts. Along with these songs, the Jesus Changed My Life Deluxe edition of Nichole’s award-winning debut album contains seven additional tracks and four originals, including her hit single, “My God Can (feat. Naomi Raine).”Singing “When I Fall” along with her No.1 singles and fan favorites on this fall’s recent K-LOVE-sponsored The Awakening Tour with Casting Crowns, Nichole joins NewSong and Micah Tyler for 10 Christmas tour dates next month before launching her 2025 events during Universal Studio’s Rock The Universe Jan. 24, Florida's biggest Christian music festival. Her jam-packed schedule next year also includes her first headline tour, a Compassion International-sponsored tour with CAIN, a spring leg of The Awakening Tour and many of the major fairs and Christian festivals during the summer months.Releasing songs filled with the unabashed honesty and impeccable artistry that have made the 24-year-old one of Christian music’s fastest-rising talents, Nichole has been nominated for an American Music Award, was named the Gospel Music Association’s New Artist of the Year (2023) and received a K-LOVE Fan Award. She was also named a Billboard Chartbreaker and performed twice on both the Grand Ole Opry and FOX & Friends.All the latest Katy Nichole tour dates, music news and more information can be found at:TikTok (638K followers, 6.7M likes): https://www.tiktok.com/@katynichole_ Instagram (328K followers): https://www.instagram.com/katynicholemusic YouTube (380K subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/KatyNichole Facebook (307K followers): https://www.facebook.com/katynicholemusic/ About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Patrick Mayberry, Rachel Purcell and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Katy Nichole photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/KatyNicholePress For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

Katy Nichole - "When I Fall" (Official Music Video)

