ESPN helps disabled American veterans find meaningful employment

Erlanger, Ky., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESPN is helping disabled veterans across the country find meaningful careers through a partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in support of its employment and entrepreneurship programs.

To highlight ESPN’s commitment to workforce development and hiring, the company will be the presenting sponsor for seven DAV job fairs in the month of November. DAV hosts virtual and in-person employment events across the country to connect veterans and their spouses with employers. Last year, DAV’s job fairs resulted in over 12,000 job offers.

“ESPN is proud to salute America’s heroes for their incredible sacrifice and service,” said Kevin Martinez, ESPN Vice President of Corporate Citizenship. “We are incredibly proud to team up with DAV to support their employment and entrepreneurship programs, enabling veterans to more easily access the benefits and resources they are entitled to and deserve.”

In addition to the job fair sponsorship, ESPN will support DAV Patriot Boot Camp, a transformative program that empowers founders in the veteran and military community, including spouses, to succeed as entrepreneurs. Since 2023, DAV Patriot Boot Camp has hosted six in-person training cohorts, an accelerator event and monthly trainings. The program complements DAV’s ongoing efforts to provide the tools and advocate on behalf of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

“We are grateful for ESPN’s long-standing support of the veteran community and the programs DAV provides,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV national adjutant and CEO. “Many veterans have a difficult time translating the invaluable skills they learned in service into the civilian workforce. DAV helps veterans and their families find their new career path through assisting them on their resume, connecting them with veteran-friendly employers, providing programming to help grow their business and more. Our life-changing programs are made possible through generous partners like ESPN.”

To learn more about ESPN’s charitable giving and community citizenship programs, visit www.espn.com/citizenship. To learn more about DAV’s program, visit www.DAV.org.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship:

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship

Victoria Short DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 859-442-2048 vshort@dav.org

