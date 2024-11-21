Galveston, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Relations:

Photos and B-Roll Link: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/f1oTZHNFoe

Ice Sculptors Complete a Pole-to-Pole ICE LAND as Holiday in the Gardens Opens this Weekend at Moody Gardens

Galveston, Texas – November 21, 2024 – Galveston, Texas – November 21, 2024 – Moody Gardens, the premier destination for family fun and festivities, will open Holiday in the Gardens, a dazzling winter wonderland, on Saturday, November 23. The breathtaking ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole will debut alongside eight other attractions, including the Festival of Lights, an ice-skating rink, holiday-themed 3D and 4D films such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Arctic Slide, train rides and more. This year introduces Holiday Fantasy: A Live Show Spectacular, a Mirage Entertainment collaboration, blending Broadway-style performances with acrobatics, illusions, stunning visuals, and electrifying performances into a heartwarming spectacle that will ignite the holiday spirit for audiences to enjoy December 19-31. These attractions, available through January 1, 2024, promise to immerse guests in holiday splendor and create cherished family traditions. Special hotel packages are available for holiday attractions and events.

ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole – An Arctic Wonderland

ICE LAND at Moody Gardens has become synonymous with enchantment and wonder during the holiday season. This year, visitors will journey from North to South Pole on this frosty holiday experience with stunning ice sculptures, each intricately carved by a team of skilled artisans from Harbin, China. Guests will encounter polar bears, penguins, humpback whales, snowy owls, walruses, and reindeer ice sculptures – individually crafted by this world-renowned team of artists. This breathtaking spectacle is created inside an enormous, insulated tent structure chilled and maintained at nine degrees. Shiver's Ice Bar returns to ICE LAND this year as guests enjoy ultra-cool holiday spirits as they enter this bar made completely of ice to fit the Pole-to-Pole theme.

Early Black Friday Sale at Moody Gardens Hotel & Spa

Moody Gardens Hotel & Spa, conveniently located on the picturesque Winter Wonder Island of Galveston, is offering an irresistible early Black Friday deal for those looking to make their visit to Holiday in the Gardens extra special. Through December 4, guests can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on their hotel stay. With spectacular accommodations, spa services, and easy access to Moody Gardens' holiday attractions, this deal allows families to create lasting memories in a festive setting.

Holiday Dining at Moody Gardens: Thanksgiving Options

This holiday season, Moody Gardens invites families to indulge in a variety of delightful dining options. Whether sitting down to enjoy a seasonally inspired brunch, plated 3-course dinner, or feasting at the bountiful holiday buffets, guests can enjoy hearty meals while experiencing the enchanting wonder of Holiday in the Gardens. Moody Gardens is the ideal destination for creating unforgettable holiday memories.

Thanksgiving Brunch: November 28, Frances Anne Moody Ballroom - 10:30 am - 2:30 pm. Guests can indulge in a mouthwatering Thanksgiving brunch featuring herb-roasted beef tenderloin, seafood-stuffed redfish, citrus-brined turkey breast, and more. Guests enjoy freshly baked croissants, gluten-free bread, seasonal fruits, made-to-order omelets, a waffle station, and various salads, soups, seafood, entrées, and more.

Thanksgiving Buffet: November 28, The Garden Restaurant - 10:30 am - 8:00 pm. Celebrate Thanksgiving with a bountiful buffet featuring perfectly roasted turkey, savory glazed ham, and an assortment of delicious holiday desserts. Experience a feast filled with warmth, flavor, a welcoming atmosphere, and much more for an option that is available throughout the day and into the evening.

Thanksgiving Lunch: November 28, 2024, Café in the Park, Moody Gardens Hotel - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. Guests will enjoy a plated three-course traditional Thanksgiving meal, including a salad starter, herb-crusted turkey breast with maple-studded sides, a chef-selected trio of desserts, and much more.

V.U.P. (Very Unforgettable Penguin) Holiday Package

This special hotel package offers those with a penchant for penguins to not only embark on a frosty artistic adventure at ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole to see intricately carved ice sculptures of penguins, polar bears, and other crafted creatures of the signature regions but also the rare opportunity for an up-close encounter with a real penguin behind the scenes at the Aquarium Pyramid. This exclusive package includes a 1-night stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel, four passes for live Penguin Encounter, and four two-day passes to explore the Moody Gardens attractions, including Festival of Lights, Ice Skating, ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole, holiday 3D films, Rudolph 4D experience, Arctic Ice Slide, the Aquarium Pyramid, and more. As a special keepsake, guests will receive two penguin plush toys and two authentic pieces of Penguin Art created by the Moody Gardens penguins.

A variety of ticket options are available, including individual and bundled tickets with discounted pricing. ICE LAND prices start at $29.00 for adults and $24.00 for kids/seniors. The Festival of Lights opens at 4 pm, and prices start at $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for kids/seniors. Admission to the Arctic Slide, Train, and Ice Rink is included.

Discounted deals are available with the Holiday Pass starting at 4 pm. Prices start at $65.00 for adults and $45.00 for kids/seniors and include admission to ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, Arctic Slide, Train, Ice Rink, Aquarium Pyramid, 3D and 4D Theaters. A Value Pass is $80.00 for adults and $70 for seniors and kids and offers a full day of fun with admission to Ice Land, Festival of Lights, Arctic Slide, Train, Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, Discovery Museum, Colonel Paddlewheeler, 3D & 4D Theaters; and 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure.

For more information about Moody Gardens, ICE LAND, Holiday in the Gardens, and the early Black Friday sale at Moody Gardens Hotel & Spa, please visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

Moody Gardens is a public, non-profit educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation and research.

