Godfread to lead insurance commissioner association in 2025

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread will serve as the president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for 2025 after serving as president-elect in 2024.

As NAIC president, Godfread will lead the chief insurance regulators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories in enhancing regulatory collaboration and promoting insurance competitiveness and accessibility.

“I am humbled by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to lead the NAIC, which has a rich history of promoting consumer protection, strong insurance markets and keeping insurance regulation at the state level,” said Godfread. “The insurance industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with new technology, climate risks, and economic shifts. This transformation presents new challenges for us to tackle to ensure the insurance products consumers purchase are affordable and available for when they need it.”

During his term, Godfread’s priorities will include telling the story of state-based insurance regulation, enhancing consumers’ insurance literacy and strengthening insurance markets so products are accessible and affordable nationwide.

Godfread will lead the NAIC alongside commissioners from Virginia, Rhode Island and Utah. The 2025 officers were elected at the 2025 NAIC Fall National Meeting in Denver.

Godfread will join other statewide elected officials from North Dakota who have been selected to lead national organizations in recent years. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak and Treasurer Thomas Beadle currently or will serve in presidency roles with their respective national associations, underscoring North Dakota’s position as a national leader.

Godfread will assume the role of president on Jan. 1, 2025. 

The 2025 NAIC Officers (left to right) Godfread, Commissioner Scott White (Va.), Superintendent Beth Dwyer (R.I.), Commissioner Jon Pike (Utah)

