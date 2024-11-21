SFMO: Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Manufacturer Kidde Donates Over $38,000 in Lifesaving Equipment to Hurricane Helene Relief

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce the recent donation of over $38,000 in fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors by North America’s No. 1 home fire safety brand*, Kidde, to fire departments affected by Hurricane Helene.

This donation, which includes 400 fire extinguishers and nearly 900 carbon monoxide alarms, has been delivered by SFMO staff to the Unicoi County Emergency Management Distribution Center in Erwin and is available for pick up by fire departments..

Kidde manufactures the 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms which have been used since 2021 in the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” free smoke alarm program. To date, the lives of over 500 Tennesseans have been saved by alerts from smoke alarms installed by volunteers in this program.

“On behalf of the fire departments and communities affected by Hurricane Helene, we gratefully accept this donation from our partners at Kidde,” said Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “Since 2012, Kidde has been a valuable ally in helping save lives in Tennessee, and they are continuing that important work with this thoughtful and timely donation. Having seen the storm’s devastation firsthand, I know that the needs of my fellow Tennesseans are truly great, but they are not insurmountable. These extinguishers and CO alarms will be put to good use as rebuilding continues. I am confident that while Tennesseans’ resiliency may be taxed today, we will rebuild and move forward together in the future.”

Tennesseans can request free smoke alarms by visiting the SFMO’s website today.

“At Kidde, our mission is simple: to help protect and save lives,” said Stephanie Berzinski, Fire Safety Educator, Kidde. “As soon as we saw the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, we knew we had to help. Many threats arise after the storm, especially with increased use of generators and the impending cold winter months, and it’s important to have the right home safety devices, including smoke and CO alarms. We hope that these donations will provide the community with one less thing to worry about during the recovery process.”