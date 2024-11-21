Ecology receives $8.95 million settlement to help reduce air quality impacts from South Tacoma warehouse project

OLYMPIA –

As part of a settlement agreement, $8.95 million will be invested in South Tacoma to help reduce air quality impacts from a proposed warehouse project. The agreement was reached by the Washington Department of Ecology and Bridge Point Tacoma, the project’s developer.

In 2023, Ecology reviewed the project plan and identified air quality impacts to surrounding communities. The proposed 2.5 million square foot facility had the potential to increase truck traffic and emissions from vehicles entering and leaving the site.

To reduce air quality impacts on nearby communities, Ecology placed requirements on a construction stormwater permit for the project. The developer appealed those conditions. This settlement agreement resolves the appeal, providing financial resources to implement protective measures and reduce air pollution in communities around the site. Several water quality conditions added to the permit will remain in place.

In the coming months, Ecology will work with local residents to start gathering community input about how the settlement funds should best address air quality and traffic impacts. Potential strategies could include weatherizing homes, installing additional air quality monitors in the area, or establishing a grant program to replace diesel trucks with cleaner models.

