Artificial intelligence in UK financial services - 2024

Definitions of this and other terms used in the survey and this report are available.

For the purposes of the survey and this report, artificial intelligence is defined as the simulation of human intelligence by machines, including the use of computer systems, which have the ability to perform tasks that demonstrate learning, decision-making, problem solving, and other tasks which previously required human intelligence .

The survey received 118 responses with the number of respondents from each sector shown in the chart below.

The results presented in this report are anonymised and aggregated with respondents grouped into the sectors listed in the table below.

The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Survey 2024 aims to build on existing work to further the Bank and FCA’s understanding of AI in financial services. Specifically, it aims to continue the 2019 and 2022 surveys by providing ongoing insight and analysis into AI use by Bank and/or FCA-regulated firms. In view of generative AI’s growth since the 2022 survey, the 2024 survey incorporated related questions.

The use of AI has increased in UK financial services over the past few years, both in the number and types of use cases. While AI has many benefits, including improving operational efficiencies and providing customers with personalised services, it can also present challenges to the safety and soundness of firms, the fair treatment of consumers, and the stability of the financial system. Therefore, it is important that the Bank and the FCA maintain an understanding of the capabilities, development, deployment and use of AI in UK financial services.

2: AI adoption and use

2.1: AI use and adoption

Overall, 75% of firms that responded to the survey said they are already using AI with a further 10% planning to use AI over the next three years. This is an increase on the figures from our 2022 survey which showed that 58% of firms were using AI and a further 14% were planning to do so.

The insurance sector reported the highest percentage of firms currently using AI at 95%, closely followed by international banks at 94%. Data from financial market infrastructure firms responding to the survey, suggest that, at 57%, this is the sector with the lowest percentage of firms currently using AI.

Chart 2: 85% of respondents are already using or planning to use AI Percentage of firms using or planning to use AI

Respondents expect the median number of use cases to more than double over the next three years (from 9 to 21). However, there is a notable difference between the largefootnote [4] UK and international banks (with a median of 39 and 49 use cases respectively) and the overall median of nine use cases.

In terms of the distribution of use cases, the majority of respondents (56% of those that currently use AI) reported having 10 or fewer use cases, with 10% having more than 50. This picture changes as firms look out to three years with 31% of firms saying they will have 10 or fewer use cases while nearly a quarter expect to have over 50 use cases.

Chart 3: 56% of respondents currently using AI have 10 or fewer AI use cases Distribution of firms by number of use cases

2.2: Use cases across business areas

Respondent firms are using and planning to use AI across a wide range of business areas. In aggregate, the largest such area, with around 22% of all reported use cases, is operations and IT. This is twice the proportion of the next largest area, namely, retail banking with 11%. General insurance is third with 10% of use cases. The full range of business areas is shown in Chart 4 below.

Chart 4: Operations and IT is the area with largest percentage of AI use cases Percentage of use cases by business area, materiality, and external versus internal

2.3: Use of foundation models

The survey asked firms for the number of foundation model use cases per business area. The results show that foundation models account for 17% of all use cases. Operations and IT is again the area with the largest number of such use cases, accounting for around 30% of all foundation model use cases.

In terms of use of foundation models for each business area, firms’ legal functions have the highest proportion of foundation models at 29% of all models, with the second highest area being human resources (28% of all use cases).

Chart 5: Foundation models form 17% of all AI models Percentage of foundation models (as percentage of all models) by business area

2.4: Range of use cases

The area with the highest percentage of respondents using AI is optimisation of internal processes (41% of respondents). This is followed by cybersecurity (37%) and fraud detection (33%).

Over the next three years, an additional 36% of respondents expect to use AI for customer support (including chatbots), 32% for regulatory compliance and reporting, 31% for fraud detection, and 31% for optimisation of internal processes. Note that these are increases over the existing number of use cases.

Chart 6: 41% of respondents are using AI for optimisation of internal processes Percentage of firms currently using or planning to use AI Note: AML/CFT is ‘anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism’.

2.5: Automated decision-making

Respondents report that 55% of all AI use cases have some degree of automated decision-making with 24% of those being semi-autonomous ie while they can make a range of decisions on their own, they are designed to involve human oversight for critical or ambiguous decisions.

Automation with dynamic models accounted for 2% of AI applications, and fully autonomous decision-making for a further 2%.

Chart 7: 55% of use cases have some degree of automated decision-making Percentage of firms with automated decision-making approaches

2.6: Use cases by model type

In terms of use cases by model type, gradient boosting models are by far the most popular model type, comprising 32% of all reported use cases. In second place overall are transformer-based models with 10%.

Beyond these there are a wide variety of other model types with a fairly even spread, the closest followers being random forests and decision trees.

Other notable examples include linear models (including generalised linear models); traditional neural network architectures (multilayer perceptron/feedforward neural networks, convolutional neural networks, and recurrent neural networks); clustering and prototype models (eg, K-means, K-Nearest Neighbours); and third-party or proprietary models.

2.7: Explainability

A high proportion of firms currently using AI (81%) employ some kind of explainability method. Feature importance (72%) and Shapley additive explanations (64%) are the most popular explainability approaches. These both aim to explain how much each input variable (or feature) contributes to a machine learning model’s predictions. Feature importance provides a general ranking of features while Shapley values consider all possible combinations of features to assess the impact of each one.

Chart 8: More than half of firms use three or more explainability methods Number of explainability methods (percentage of firms)

2.8: Third-party implementation

A third of all current AI use cases deployed by respondents are third-party implementations. This is significantly higher than the 17% reported in 2022 and is in line with the increase in perceived third-party dependency risk reported by respondents (see Section 4.2 below). The business areas with the highest percentages of third-party implementations were human resources (65%), risk and compliance (64%), and operations and IT (56%).

Chart 9: One third of use cases are third-party implementations Percentage of third-party implementations by business area

The survey also asked respondents to list the top three third-party providers they use for each of cloud, models, and data. The survey found that the top three third-party providers of cloud, models, and data accounted for 73%, 44%, and 33% of all named providers respectively. While the percentage share of the top three providers for cloud is somewhat lower than it was in the 2022 survey, the share of the top three model providers is significantly higher than the 18% figure in 2022. The figure for data has also increased meaningfully from the 2022 percentage of 25%.

Chart 10: Top three model providers account for 44% of all named providers Percentage of all third-party providers for cloud, model and data

The survey asked firms how the evaluation and integration of third-party AI products or services into their existing systems differs from those for non-AI products and services. Some respondents reported use of existing frameworks for the evaluation and integration of third-party AI systems. Some also had additional conditions or considerations specific to AI systems.

2.9: Materiality of applications

The survey asked respondent firms to rate the number of use cases by level of materiality. We defined materiality as a rating of the use case's impact, which could include (a) quantitative size-based measures, for example, exposure, book or market value, or number of customers to which a model applies, and (b) qualitative factors relating to the purpose of the model and its relative importance to informing business decisions, and considering the potential impact on the firm's solvency and financial performance.

Materiality distribution

Of the total number of use cases reported by respondent firms (both internally developed and externally implemented with third parties), 62% were rated as low materiality, 22% as medium and 16% as high. Low and medium materiality use cases were most common in operations and IT. High materiality use cases were most common in general insurance, risk and compliance, and retail banking.

Chart 11: 62% of all use cases are rated low materiality Percentage of use cases by materiality, all use cases and foundation model use cases

Materiality – use of external models

One third (33%) of AI use cases are reported as external or third-party implementations. Of these, 62% are rated as being low materiality, 22% as medium, and 16% as high materiality. Of the high materiality use cases, a significant proportion are in use in operations and IT, and in risk and compliance.

Chart 12: 62% of all use cases are rated low materiality Percentage of all use cases by materiality and external versus internal

Materiality – use of foundation models

Of the total number of AI use cases, 17% are foundation models. Of these, 71% are rated as low materiality, 17% medium and 12% high materiality. Of the high-materiality foundation model use cases, the largest proportion are in operations and IT (25%), retail banking (18%) and 11% in each of research and risk and compliance.