Time to Break Down The Walls Protecting Child Trafficking

Washington, DC- The House Homeland Security Committee held a hearing yesterday November 20, 2024 on border security and the hundreds of thousands of 'Migrant Children Victims'. Led by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), this hearing has made it clear that everyone needs to stop playing the blame-game and start working together to deal with this problem. Recommendations from witnesses were to designate child trafficking as a terrorist activity. It would unlock critical counter-terrorism tools with expanded intelligence and inter-agency collaboration. It was stressed that it is time to clear the board of fear, anger and blame, so that we can all focus on activating the cooperation to find common ground to attain workable solutions. Priority 1 must be to secure the borders. Replay of the hearing: https://youtu.be/m2ZmYHpHKbc?si=k7mZlRl7p9NW_ICQ

ThinkCareBelieve's Article discusses emerging evidence of widespread child trafficking rapidly coming into focus such as in the United States through the southern border and the Ukraine Biolabs funded and run by the Unted States. The article discusses the startling statistics and what it is going to take to break down the walls of protection surrounding the secrecy of all child predator crimes. With such startling statistics, it is a wonder that the news media is not covering it as widely as it should. The article highlights the appointment of Tom Homan as President Trump's new Border Czar as Director of ICE, and his message to Governors and Mayors of Sanctuary Cities not to hide illegal immigrants. Homan made a vow to track down and find the 325,000 missing children that entered the United States through the southern US border, were place with unvetted "Sponsors" through HHS, and are now missing. Also covered is President Trump's declaration of war against the cartels trafficking these kids.

Notably, ThinkCareBelieve's article also shows video of a Biolabs Inspector giving an account of what they found inside the US run Biolabs in Ukraine. This is important for us all to face the truth of what has been happening to children, head on. If we are going to have Peace in the world, then we need to know that our children are safe and we need to be able to openly discuss child trafficking, and work together to bring it to a close. We are entering a time of new rules and accountability, so we have to get past the wall of secrecy, and collaborate on workable solutions. The only way to peace is truth and transparency. We need to break through the walls of the cave we’ve been living in, that our government, the media, our schools, trusted authority figures, stars and idols, have put us in, functioning in a world where children are being cut up and abused and unbelievably, it is publicly being covered up and ignored. We must tear down the walls of our own ignorance and shine our Light on the truth as much as possible. We have to be strong because these children are counting on us.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

