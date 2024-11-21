Submit Release
Public Input Sought on Draft Minnesota Aquaculture Plan

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is seeking input on a draft state aquaculture plan. Comments are being accepted now through December 18.

Minnesota recognizes aquaculture, which is the practice of privately raising fish or other aquatic life, as agriculture. At its peak in 2005, the direct revenue associated with aquaculture in the state exceeded $8 million.

The state’s draft plan assesses the current state of the aquaculture industry in Minnesota and provides sector analysis. Sectors include fish for food, bait fish, stocker fish, and ornamentals. It also provides top priorities and recommendations in the areas of marketing, leadership, permitting and regulations, research, policy, production methods, government programming, and future planning.

The draft plan can be found at www.mnaquaplan.com, and comments can be made on the website or emailed to Luke Jodoin at luke@steamboatroad.com.

Once public comments are evaluated, the finalized plan will be presented to the Minnesota Legislature in February 2025.

###

Media Contact
Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications
651-201-6185
Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

