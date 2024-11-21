Halo Security Launches Slack Integration for Real-Time Alerts on New Assets and Vulnerabilities

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Security, a leader in external attack surface management and penetration testing, has announced the launch of its new Slack® app, empowering cybersecurity teams to receive real-time alerts on newly discovered assets, vulnerabilities, and other essential security updates directly within the Slack collaboration software.

This new integration allows Halo Security’s customers to seamlessly incorporate important security notifications into their existing Slack workflows, improving response time and enhancing collaboration across security and IT teams. Previously, Halo Security offered Slack alerts through a Zapier integration, but this new, direct integration delivers a more streamlined experience, giving customers greater control with minimal configuration.

Halo Security’s platform offers comprehensive external attack surface management, encompassing asset discovery, risk and vulnerability assessment, and penetration testing in a single, user-friendly dashboard. Built by a team of experienced penetration testers, security engineers, and reformed hackers, Halo Security provides organizations with an attacker’s perspective to help identify and address vulnerabilities. With the new Slack integration, customers are notified as soon as new issues and vulnerabilities are detected, unknown assets or open ports are discovered, and new technologies appear on their websites, helping teams stay ahead of emerging threats without being overwhelmed by irrelevant alerts.

“Organizations need real-time, customized alerts for emerging security threats, but too many notifications can lead to alert fatigue,” said Ben Tyler, CTO of Halo Security. “Our direct Slack integration is easily configurable, giving customers precise control over which alerts they receive and allowing them to focus on the most critical issues directly within their existing workflows."

How to Get Started with Halo Security’s Slack Integration

Halo Security customers can activate the Slack app today directly from their accounts. New users interested in trying the Halo Security platform can sign up for a 7-day free trial at halosecurity.com.

About Halo Security

Halo Security is a comprehensive external attack surface management platform that provides asset discovery, risk assessment, and penetration testing in a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Founded by cybersecurity experts with backgrounds at McAfee, Intel, Kenna Security, OneLogin, and WhiteHat Security, Halo Security delivers a unique attacker-based approach to help organizations safeguard against potential threats. Users can learn more at halosecurity.com.

Slack is a registered trademark and service mark of Slack Technologies, Inc.

Contact

VP of Marketing

Nicholas Hemenway

Halo Security

nick@halosecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.