City to host Open House for Bob Billings Extension project

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the first public open house for the Bob Billings Parkway extension project. As part of the 2024 Capital Improvement Plan, the City is launching this project to design future upgrades to Bob Billings Parkway from K10 to E 800 Rd to support the City’s growth and align with the Transportation 2050 blueprint.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center (Tom Wilkerson Room), located at 4706 Overland Drive. This “come and go” style event provides residents with an opportunity to:

Meet the project team, including City staff and engineering consultant Bartlett & West.

Learn more about the vision and goals for the project.

Explore how the project plans to enhance multimodal transportation, improve stormwater management, and address intersection design.

Share questions, concerns, and input that will help shape the project’s development.

The project aims to upgrade the current partially unpaved rural two-lane road to an arterial roadway from K10 to E 800 Rd. Improvements will be completed in two phases:

East Phase (K10 to the half-section line): Construction anticipated in 2026.

West Phase (Half-section line to E 800 Rd): Construction date to be determined.

Residents will also have the chance to view conceptual layouts and learn about the next steps, including future surveys and meetings with property owners.

We encourage the public to join us in this exciting project kickoff, share their thoughts, and help shape the future of Bob Billings Parkway. This is a significant step toward enhancing Lawrence’s transportation infrastructure and ensuring we meet the needs of our growing community.

To learn more about the project and the open house meeting, please visit lawrenceks.org/bob-billings

Event Details

What: Learn more about the Bob Billings extension project

Learn more about the Bob Billings extension project When: Wednesday, December 4, 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Wednesday, December 4, 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Where: Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center (Tom Wilkerson Room), 4706 Overland Drive

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.